CLARION – Even after state pandemic lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer recently announced his office has turned over it’s 33rd annual office surplus to the county treasury, as document filings moved briskly ahead in 2020 after many years of decline.
According to Mortimer’s report, county revenue collected by the register and recorder’s office was up substantially from $259,254.93 in 2019 to $283,080.91 in 2020 — a 9 percent increase. With office expenditures amounting to $213,965.33 this past year and office revenue logging in at $283.808.91, the 2020 office surplus powered-up to $69,115.58, which is one of the largest office surpluses in many years.
“This is the first time since 2003 that the office has seen a large increase in document filings on a year-to-year basis with 4,861 recordings filed with the Recorder of Deeds Office in 2020 compared to the 4,302 recordings made in 2019,” Mortimer said. “That amounts to a 12 percent increase year over year for office filings.”
Mortimer speculated the increase could possibly be the result of record low mortgage interest rates, a more home-centric population due to the pandemic which is concentrating on home and family, and the recent state and national reporting that shows a population moving from larger metropolitan areas to small towns and rural areas over the past year.
The breakdown of the 4,861 documents recorded in 2020 included: 1,347 deeds; 1,307 mortgages and assignments of rents; 1,341 satisfactions of mortgages; 60 lease-related documents; 251 right-of-ways and easements; 211 mortgage adjustments; 101 subdivision plans; 69 notary bonds and commissions; 59 power of attorneys; 38 financing statements; and 77 miscellaneous filings.
In addition, the number of marriage licenses issued in the county for 2020 fell to 211 from 233 in 2019, but was still above the 207 licenses issued in 2018. Likewise, the number of Register of Wills and Orphans’ Court case file openings fell slightly from 292 in 2019 to 283 in 2020.
Total collections in the office for 2020 included:
• $283,080.91 for the Clarion County General Fund, up from $259,254.93 in 2019.
• $187,043.29 in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fees, an increase from 2019’s $159,636.
• $9,712 for the Clarion County Records Improvement Fund, up from $8,604 in 2019.
• $14,568 for the Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund, an increase from $12,906.50 in 2019.
• $2,190 for the Registers/Clerks Automation Fund, a decrease from 2019’s $2,260.
• $3,113,534.36 in Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Collections, a decrease from 2019’s $3,337,666.29.
• $970,773.91 in Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax Collections, an increase from $628,192.49 in 2019.
• $496,894.42 in Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collections, up from 2019’s $319,761.08.
• $474,297.19 in Local Municipal Realty Transfer Tax Collections, an increase from $308,841.96 in 2019.
• $2,100 for the Act 34 Adoption Fund, up from 2019’s $675.