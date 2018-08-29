CLARION – Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said earlier this week that county work crews have been working to complete several “long overdue” renovation projects at the Clarion County Courthouse, and the next one on the list is new windows.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Tharan and fellow commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the purchase of 86 new windows from Pella Windows to be installed on three sides of the courthouse building.
The 10-foot high windows will be purchased using the COSTARS program at a total cost of $206,821 and be installed by county maintenance crews.
“They are very nice windows,” Tharan said, noting that Pella is one of the oldest window manufacturers in the country. “Pella has the name behind them. I think we’ll be far happier with [their] windows.”
According to Tharan, the current replacement project includes all windows on the west, east and front sides of the courthouse, with the exception of a few small windows on the front. The windows on the back side of the courthouse will be replaced once all of the other windows are installed.
“Those will be the last ones we do,” Tharan said of the back-side windows, explaining that those windows will not be purchased until all of the other windows are in place. “We wanted to buy for everything you can see from the front of the building first.”
Although slightly more expensive at approximately $2,404 per window, Tharan said Pella was the only company that could guarantee the new single-hung windows would keep the same historic double-hung look that has always adorned the courthouse building.
The new windows will have an aluminum exterior and wooden interior.
“That will totally eliminate the need to paint outside,” Tharan continued, adding that the interior of each window will be stained to match the wood in the room it is placed in. “It will be nice inside [because] it won’t be stained wood and a white window.”
Tharan said the project was “long overdue” since the courthouse’s windows have not been replaced since the early 1970s. Many of the current windows are duct-taped together or screwed shut, and most are not insulated, allowing cold air through during the winter months.
“Our guys will make sure everything is done right and that the windows are insulated,” Tharan said, explaining that the county should save money on heating bills with the new windows. “This project should have been done years ago.”
Once the new windows are in place, Tharan said the county hopes to eventually redo the air conditioning system at the courthouse as well.
“Our plan is to get things done as money and time allows,” Tharan noted. “There’s a lot of work over there that is long overdue.”
In other business during the Aug. 28 meeting, the commissioners green-lighted the purchase of a 911 tower in St. Petersburg from Affiniti at a cost of $20,000.
Although the county is currently leasing the St. Petersburg tower for 911 use, Tharan said the purchase is important to gain better control of the towers that support the county’s emergency signals and not be at the mercy of another tower owner.
“By gaining control of the towers as we can, we are assuring ourselves that we have control of that tower and what happens with 911,” he said, noting that the opportunity to purchase the St. Petersburg tower came at a “very reasonable” price. “Our main goal is to protect 911. The only way to do that is to own the equipment.”
Other Business
• Current county chief clerk Carol Clinger was repositioned to the vacant temporary part-time confidential administrative assistant position at her currently hourly rate salary effective Sept. 10.
Immediately following, Taylor Best was moved to the full-time chief clerk position at an annual salary of $34,000 effective Sept. 10.
• The commissioners approved a contract on behalf of Developmental Disabilities with UCIP for staff training on supported employment in the DD field. The contract was effective Aug. 2 at a cost of $4,420.
• Lease contracts were amended between the county’s central accounting department and Justiceworks Youth Care and the Center For Community Resources for space in the county’s human services building from Sept. 1 through June 30, 2019.
According to the contracts, Justiceworks’ cost totals $12,190, and the Center For Community Resources’ cost totals $23,190.
