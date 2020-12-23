CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission at its December meeting approved a major subdivision in East Brady for an additional 10 housing lots.
The Real Estate Trust Riverview Place, Phase 2 requested approval for 10 new lots in addition to the existing 10 lots at the popular housing development near the Allegheny River. The Trust proposed to subdivide 10 lots — Lots 38 through 47 — on the north side of Shady Shores Drive. Project connections will be to the East Brady Borough’s existing four-inch pressure sewer line. Public water will serve the development.
Angela Burtner, a member of the planning commission who is involved with the development, abstained from voting. Burtner explain that the original intent of the developments were for “camps” and getaway homes.
“I must admit our target market were for weekend getaways that would cost somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000,” said Burtner. “A lot of these weekend getaway camps have cost three times more than those projections.
“Some of them have been in the $600,000 or $700,000 range,” she continued. “I’m not going to predict what people are going to build in Phase 2 because clearly I missed the estimate on Phase 1.”
“I just put a few feelers out there during summer. I think it was in August that out of these 10 lots, I had seven on reserve with $1,000 deposits sitting right there on my desk.”
While some of the original structures were modular blocks from SMI that can be configured into large houses, the decision was made to require stick built homes in the future.
“We kind of slowed down our pace a bit because these homes were getting six and seven bedrooms, and it was just too much for a modulated home. Fifteen homes have been custom stick built homes and these next 10 are up on the hillside. Some of them would not be accessible for the crane and the truck.
“As far as restrictive covenants, there is a 28-page document that protects the investment more than anything else.”
In other business, the commission approved a modification application for relief from the minimum 43,560-square-foot lot size for James are and Louise G. Coldwell in Elk Township.
Commission members also granted final approval of a land development application to YBSB Holdings, LLC — formerly WFH, Inc. — in Knox Borough & Beaver Township that featured major renovations for a gas station.