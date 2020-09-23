CLARION – Clarion County’s new manager of land services, Tim Cochran, was welcomed to the September meeting of the Clarion County Planning Commission last week.
Planning Director Kristi Amato introduced Cochran.
“Tim is overseeing planning, tax claims, planning and assessment now, so he is a friendly face that you’re probably going to be seeing at more meetings, just in case you’re doing a project,” said Amato.
Cochran previously served as director of employee relations and asset management and was named Manager of Land Services in August.
Also at the meeting, commission members approved a letter of support for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $998,650.00 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the restoration of the Brady Tunnel at Phillipston along the Armstrong Trail. The grant would not require a match and complete up to 205 feet of liner in the tunnel.
Final approval was also granted for a land development application for the new Cook Forest State Park office and visitor center in Farmington Township.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources completed the construction of a new office and visitor center with a building footprint area of 4,087 square feet on the parcel located at Cook Forest along the easterly side of Route 36. A new bituminous paved access driveway and parking lot areas with a total of 32 parking spaces were also constructed. The project receive preliminary development approval in October 2015. The previous existing private on-site sewage system remains in use by the development.
East Brady Borough also gained preliminary and final approval for the 1.37-acre East Brady Riverfront Park.
The development received preliminary land development approval in February 2015, which expired on Feb. 19, 2020. The features that were constructed include a new bituminous paved access roadway 14-feet wide and five new parking spaces. Both of these features were granted by modification applications in the original preliminary land development approval.
Preliminary land development approval was granted for the Pennsylvania American Water Company for an upgrade of the Maple Drive Lift Station in Elk Township.
The applicant was proposing to remove an existing sewage lift station that is 45 square feet in size and construct a new 274-square-foot generator/control building. The new sewage lift station, wet well, and a new valve/meter vault will be constructed along with a new bituminous paved parking area. Access exists to the site from Route 322. Pennsylvania American Water recently purchased this parcel by an approved subdivision. No new municipal water or sewage approvals are needed for the project. The Clarion County Conservation District has approved the stormwater management, and erosion and sedimentation control plans.
Finally at the meeting, Thomas L. and Brenda E. Connor in Madison Township won preliminary and final approval to subdivide a .09-acre parcel owned by Richard Lewis Rankin Jr. This parcel is being subdivided to correct the part of the Rankin house built on the Connor parcel. The combined parcel will be served by the existing private water and existing private sewage systems. Access to the combined parcel is via an existing stone driveway from Lawsonham Road.
Commission members attending the meeting included Chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Secretary/Treasurer Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township), Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township), and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).