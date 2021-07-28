CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission last week approved four requests for letters of support for projects throughout Clarion County.
The projects that are seeking individual multimodal funding streams established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania include ones in Sligo, Clarion, Monroe Township and Paint Township.
The Glassworks Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements Project in Clarion Borough would be a Phase Two state Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal grant.
“Funding for Phase Two would provide pedestrian safety and freight access improvement, project planning phase, pedestrian safety improvements, sidewalks and physical road improvements, stormwater management improvements, an upgrade to the street lighting and installation of bus stops,” said county planning assistant Steve Ketner.
Monroe Township is also applying to the DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund for Phase Four of the YMCA Access Corridor Safety Improvements.
“Grant funding will be used to undertake the full depth reclamation of a winding Mayfield Road on the newly constructed connection to Route 68,” Ketner said. “The newly constructed bus loop around the YMCA will complement three other phases on the improvements to the corner, including the construction of the bus loop around the YMCA and the pending construction of a dedicated bicycle lane.”
Kronospan in Paint Township is also seeking funding for a Phase Two DCED Multimodal Transportation Pilot Program to extend Fiberboard Alley to Route 66, according to Ketner.
“They’re proposing a .08 mile connection route to Route 66 from their existing fiberboard plant.”
Sligo Borough is also seeking DCED Multimodal Transportation funds for a pedestrian bridge replacement, and pedestrian branches, that connect to Route 58.
“It has deteriorated with age and prior replacement,” said Ketner. “The structure is centrally located within the community and provides direct access to nearby Sligo Elementary School, which includes kindergarten through grade five, the Union COG Pool Park, and several churches and businesses.”
Other Business
• A modification application for relief from a minimum 43,560-square-foot lot size was approved for Donald L. Carroll and Kathleen A. Whitely in Farmington Township, along with preliminary and final approval of relief from a minimum 150-foot lot-width requirement.
• Preliminary and final approval was also granted for Patricia A. Lewis in Clarion Township for a modification application for relief from a maximum four-to-one depth-to-width ratio requirement in a minor subdivision application.
• Final approval for a Land Development Application was granted to Clarion County for a 1,872-square-foot concession stand and ADA restrooms at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township. Future plans call for an ADA playground at the park near the concession stand.
“They finished a 640-square-foot parking area and a new sidewall,” added Clarion County engineer Kevin Reichard. “Also added was a rear porch and two handicap parking spaces that were constructed. A sewage line was placed at the northeast corner of the building.”
• Board members attending in person or Zoom included: chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Joseph A. Burns Jr. (Paint Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township), Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township), Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem) and Tom J. Spence (Elk Township).