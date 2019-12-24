NEW BETHLEHEM – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved seven development applications at its December meeting held at Zack’s farm-to-table restaurant in New Bethlehem.
Pennsylvania American Water received approval for modifications for River Hill lift station upgrades. PA American will construct a new 274-square-foot generator/control building at its existing River Hill station and relocate the existing generator. Upon completed construction of the items, the old existing lift station will be demolished and removed. The Clarion County Conservation District earlier approved the stormwater management and erosion and sedimentation control plans.
Pennsylvania American Water also proposed construction of a new generator/control building with an additional sewage lift station and valve/meter vault within the right easement boundary on the John R. Slagle parcel in Elk Township. The request included relief for minimum 40-foot side setback and 40-foot rear setback distance requirements. The commission granted preliminary approval.
Dalk Land L.P., owner of Alpha Student Housing on East Main Street in Clarion, received preliminary approval to expand its parking lot. The proposed parking lot expansion will construct 45 new parking spaces, complying with Clarion Borough zoning requirements. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has approved the highway occupancy permit to lower the installation of the proposed stormwater facility to the existing drainage culvert that crosses beneath =Route 322. The property has had many owners and names over the years, going back to Jefferson and McKean in the 1960s.
The Leatherwood Presbyterian Cemetery Association received preliminary and final approval in Porter Township for a minor subdivision. The association will subdivide a .42-acre parcel of land off the north side of their existing 4.62 acre parcel. The proposed subdivided parcel will be combined with other property owned by the Leatherwood Church.
Fred L. Burns Inc. received preliminary approval for a land development application related to a 6,000-square-foot storage building in Paint Township.
Walmart Real Estate Business Trust and Walmart Supercenter 2540 in Monroe Township received final approval for electric vehicle charging stations. The work includes charging spaces at the location of 10 existing parking spaces at the north end of the existing Walmart parking lot. Also inclued is the approval of a 750 KVA transformer, four electric dispensers, and various other small components. Several modifications were also approved in the request.
John D. and Dana M. Altman also received final modification approvals related to communication towers in Ashland Township.
Attending were Keith Decker, Angela Burtner, Fred Anderson, Joseph A. Burns Jr., Eugene E. Metcalf, Roger M. Nulph and Tom J. Spence.