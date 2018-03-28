CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission last week officially adopted a letter of support for the Allegheny Valley Land Trust’s efforts to restore the Brady tunnel near Phillipston.
The critical importance of fully opening the Brady tunnel, as outlined in the letter, is to expand the length of the trail and open economic, tourism and recreational opportunities for businesses and residents in Clarion County and the region.
Commission members attending unanimously voted to approve the letter, including Keith Decker, Angela Burtner, Hugh Henry, Eugene Metcalf, Roger Nulph and Tom Spence.
The project complies with the requirements of the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan and will also fulfill an exceptional priority in the Clarion County Greenway Plan to expand the trail and open trail town opportunities.
The trail’s connection, when the tunnel is open to the Armstrong Trail, will be from Erie to Pittsburgh and from there to the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP).
“The potential for connecting the trail from the Allegheny River to the heart of the PA Wilds will open a tremendous connection to the larger population centers,” wrote Keith Decker, chairman of the Planning Commission. “Funding for opening the tunnel will fully realize the potential and derive even greater benefit from the dollars, time and effort already invested in the Armstrong Trail by the volunteers, contributors, DCNR and government resources.”
The Allegheny Valley Land Trust was also part of the commission’s Local Project Review because it has filed a request with the Public Utility Commission for approval to alter 26 crossings where a rail corridor, formerly owned by Pittsburgh and Shawmut Railroad LLC and Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Inc., crosses at and below grade public highways located in numerous municipalities in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
While Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard was not sure about the total intentions related to the informational item from the PUC, he felt it was related to the public crossing areas along the Redbank Valley Trail.
A letter provided from the PUC did detail some of the planned work.
“The rail corridor is owned by Allegheny Valley Land Trust as purchased on June 24, 2010 from the Pittsburgh and Shawmut Railroad LLC and Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Inc. In a decision served July 27, 2007 the Surface Transportation board imposed a public use and interim rail/trail banking conditions on the abandonment exception granted to the railroads. ALVT, in cooperation with the Redbank Valley Trails Association, intends to alter the crossings for non-motorized rails to trails use.
“Upon satisfactory completion of work necessary to suspend and alter the subject crossings Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Brookville Borough, Clover Township, Summerville Borough, Beaver Township, Redbank Township, Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and Madison Township, at their respective sole cost and expense, furnish all material and perform all work necessary thereafter to maintain the area of their respective railroad roadways occupied by the trail.
“Allegheny Valley Land Trust, at its sole cost and expense, would furnish all material and perform all work necessary to maintain the bridge sub structures and super substructures of the grade separated crossings altered as part of this proceedings for some crossings.
“New Bethlehem Borough, at its sole cost and expense, will furnish all material and perform all work necessary to maintain the crosswalk markings and vehicular traffic warning signs, bicycle/pedestrian post-mounted and diagonal downward-pointing arrow plaques mounted before the signs of crossings 21, 22 and 23, constructed as part of this proceeding.”
In official commission business, the following actions were approved:
• Preliminary approval was granted to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Paint Township for a proposed 22,810-square-foot building, along with relief from the minimum parking space requirement. The new building would connect with the church’s current worship area.
• Colony Factory Crafted Homes located in Paint Township received preliminary approval for a 6,000-square-foot building in order to expand existing storage. The project also received approval for modification and relief from the minimum rear yard setback requirements.
• Pennsylvania American Water received final approval of its Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project located in Monroe Township. The sewerage project has customers in Clarion Borough, parts of Clarion Township, and parts of Monroe Township.
• John V. Delagrange received final approval of a 16,000-square-foot warehouse in Beaver Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.