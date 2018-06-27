CLARION – It appears that the site of the former Crawford Furniture in Redbank Township (Clarion County) will get some new life after county planners recently gave preliminary approval for the construction of a proposed 10,944-square-foot building for Pro Shot Directional Boring, LLC in Alcola next to Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“The building was sold after Crawford went out of business to a farmer who went and tore the whole thing down,” said county engineer Kevin Reichard. “Since then Pro Shot has brought the same steel beams back and they’re going to place them exactly on the same studs and floor where the building used to be. They’re going to be putting up a building in exactly the same dimensions as the previous one. The big difference is they will have new sheet metal on the outside.”
Reichard said the applicant is proposing to construct a new 10,944-square-foot metal building (152 feet by 72 feet) with the building height of 25 feet. The building is proposed for industrial use. All building setbacks exceed the 40-foot building setback requirements. Existing municipal water service will supply the development. A private sewerage system currently exists on this parcel. A total of 23 parking spaces and the existing parking areas will serve the development.
The Clarion Conservation District has reviewed and approved the storm water management and erosion and sedimentation control plans. No modification applications appear to be needed.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the Clarion County Planning Commission offered a review and comment for Clarion Borough on the proposed senior housing by Regency Commons Associates, LP at 157 South Fifth Avenue.
Although Clarion Borough has its own zoning and development ordinance, it is required to request comments from the county’s Planning Commission.
The Hudson Company is the project developer and the project will include 42 units, 51 parking spaces and one entrance and exit off Sixth Avenue. Construction is expected to start in October, with a completion date scheduled for October 2019.
Only one recommendation to check if the height on the building, 45 feet, is in compliance with airport height restrictions was offered by the commission.
A modification and minor subdivision request from the Judy Runyan Estate in Brady Township involving the possible moving of side building setback requirements was tabled until more information was available about ownership and if the property may still be owned by Brady Township. At one point in time the Butler Boat Club may have sold it, but did not own it.
The property in question is small and includes an exiting garage that was built over a property line; some of the property involves an unopened alley that the township contends is still their property.
The commission tabled the request and asked that Brady Township go to the estate and see if they would pay for it.
“It’s a legal mess,” said commission member Angela Burtner. “We don’t want to subdivide something we don’t own and should be tabled pending determination of the rightful owner of the alley.”
In another request, a new 5,000-square-foot building in Farmington Township also received preliminary approval. The building will be used for wedding receptions and other events.
Winfield G. and Sandra Mae Lutz are the applicants and are proposing to construct the rental hall/barn structure on their 84.46-acre parcel. In addition to the building, it would also include a parking area, a gravel roadway, walkway and a concrete patio.
An existing private roadway eight feet wide will be used for access to this development. Private water and sewerage exist on the property and will serve the development. A total of 47 parking spaces are proposed which exceeds the required minimum number. The county Conservation District has reviewed and approved the storm water management and erosion and sedimentation control plans. No modification applications appear to be needed.
Other Business
• Final approval was given for a land development application started in March 2016 for Dana L. Wolbert of S&W Autobody in Knox Township.
• Final approval was granted to the Rimersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 for their land development in Madison Township.
• Final approval was given for multiple Pennsylvania American Water Company projects.
• Planning Director Kristi Amato reported that the first minor land development was approved following the adoption of new land development regulations, simplifying the process.
• The Wolf’s Corners Recreation Association in Washington Township received approval for a 24-foot by 24-foot corral. The parcel has existing access to SR 4017.
• Board members attending the June meeting included chairman Keith Decker, Joe Burns, Angela Burtner, Hugh Henry, Fred Anderson, Eugene Metcalf, Roger Nulph and Tom Spence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.