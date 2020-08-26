CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval Aug. 19 for a 12,600-square-foot industrial building in Clarion Borough proposed by Miles Brothers, LLC.
The 2.15-acre commercial industrial parcel is part of the new Glassworks Business Park, the former site of the Owens-Illinois glass plant. The parcel is being developed for American Precast Manufacturing.
County Engineer Kevin Reichard said the project would include a 170-foot by 60-foot manufacturing area and a 60-foot by 40-foot office area, for a total of 12,600 square feet. The building will be 46 feet high and include a total of 17 parking spaces. Heavy duty asphalt paving will be placed from the access street to the 15-foot garage door entrances at the manufacturing portion of the building. Erosion and sedimentation control plans were previously approved for the entire Glassworks Business Park.
A six foot high fence with privacy slats will screen the new development from the existing residential parcels along the westerly side of the proposed development. Pennsylvania American Water has previously provided and will serve municipal water and sewer needs for the entire business park.
The American Precast Industries facility will be the first official tenant at the site.
“As soon as the Miles Brothers get approval, they want to start working,” said David Neill, an engineer with the EADS Group.
“We’re still in the process of designing. We are working with a steel building manufacturer to have the building design for the suite and working area. There’s a lot more to do with some site work and site grading, but I wouldn’t anticipate this being operational until spring of next year.”
Thirty acres remain for development at the business park, according to Neill. The remaining areas can be smaller sections or can be larger. Ideally, it would be nice to have one or two larger main manufacturing or warehousing sites in there, he said. It’s just whatever they can market and attract.
“A lot of times you get something on a site like this and it stimulates more and I think that’s their hope — that they can kind of be a little bit of a kick starter.”
American Precast, according to Neill, anticipates having approximately seven employees in manufacturing and three or four in the office acting as sales and oversight foreman positions.
“I think that the goal of the Miles Brothers is to show you the viability of it and the ease of access as a site,” said Neill. They’re also working with the county and with the borough on the Grand Avenue Improvement project. They have helped to develop some of the costs along that and have committed some of their private funds to assisting with that work.
“They would like to repair or increase that corridor the whole way from Veterans Drive down to Route 66 and make it a lot more pedestrian and traffic friendly, especially in light of all of the truck traffic that comes in and out of the warehouse to the south of this proposed site.”
In other business, the commission approved a modification application for relief of 30-foot rear setback minimum specifications, and preliminary and final approval of minor subdivision applications requested by Barbara D. Sayers in Porter Township. The approval was given with the understanding that a right-of-way be established between the two parcels and noted on official maps.
Attending the meeting were Chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).