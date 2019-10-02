CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission granted final approval for two projects, tabled one request, and heard an information presentation for one possible project at its recent monthly meeting.
UHS of Pennsylvania, Inc. — Clarion Psychiatric Center received final approval for its addition in Monroe Township. The group received preliminary land development approval on Aug. 16, 2017 to construct a new 18,000-square-foot, 48-bedroom addition onto the the existing psychiatric center building.
Construction has been completed and the new building addition is 22,866 square feet., which is 4,866 square feet larger than the preliminary land development approval. The increased building area was constructed on the east and west wings of the building addition. A total of 40 additional new parking spaces were constructed.
The commission reviewed a proposed land development application and modification application from Vaughn Copenhaver of Hawthorn Borough presented for information purposes only. The structure would be an additional storage facility and would require modification of some setback requirements if Copenhaver does decide to build the facility. A formal request would be needed.
Greg Faller of Old Treasures Depot in Washington Township received final approval of the land development application for a storage building. The building is used for storage of furniture and mattresses.
A request for the subdivision and modifications of a small piece of land in Ashland Township was tabled. The request was technically made by Jamie and Dana Altman regarding a small circle of land that hosts a communication tower. When the lot was sold by Dana H. Kahle, the small section of land was not supposed to be included in the sale and the Kahle family has continued to receive rental revenue from owners of the communication tower. The Altmans have no objection and recognize the original intentions of the purchase. The action was tabled until the related deed has been corrected.
Other Business
• A letter of support was approved for the Washington Township Municipal Authority regarding sanitary sewer extensions and a PENNVEST funding application.
• Local project review by the planning commission included two items from PennDOT, a construction project notification for Route 66 Arthurs 3R, Route 66 in Knox and Paint townships, and a public plans display for Interstate 80 Canoe Creek Eastbound and Westbound bridges over SR 4005, Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek in Beaver Township.
• Commission members attending the meeting included Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Angela Burtner (Brady Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Eugene E. Metcalf (Piney Township), Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem) and Tom J. Spence (Elk Township).