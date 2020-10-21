KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials received an update last week on the upcoming election as county staff prepare for what one commissioner described as an election of “epic proportions.”
“This is a historic election,” the county’s newly hired elections director Marybeth Kuznik told those at the Oct. 15 meeting of county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian.
Fabian said the county has been receiving numerous calls daily about the election, the status of mail-in ballots and more.
Kuznik said that there was a delay in the production of the mail-in ballots as counties waited for court rulings regarding their issuance. She said that the ballots were being mailed out to county voters who had requested them last week.
“I’d like to encourage people to be patient,” Fabian said.
Kuznik said that 7,700 ballots were mailed out last Thursday and Friday, and that in addition to mailing the completed ballots back to the county, a secure ballot box has been placed in the lobby of the county’s administration building for people who prefer to drop them off in person.
Another option, she explained, is voters can come in to the elections office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to mark their ballots. Additionally, she said that voters who requested a mail-in ballot can also change their minds by bringing their ballot to their poll on election day, and giving the ballot to the local judge of elections, who will then issue the voter an in-person ballot.
Kuznik also noted that the mail-in ballots are essentially the same as the absentee ballots that have been used for many years, except anyone can request one for any reason.
She also said she wants voters to know that the polling places will all be open this year, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. She credited a countywide team of poll workers for their efforts.
“Without these folks, we could not run our election,” she said.
Officials noted that additional election information, including instructional videos, can be found on the county’s website.
Kuznik said that this fall’s election is “unprecedented” due to the issues related to the pandemic, as well as the high volume in interest from voters.
Fabian also warned county residents that due to the high volume of votes, as well as the failure of the state Legislature to approve changes that would allow counties to begin counting mail-in votes ahead of election day, it will not be possible for the county to have final results on Nov. 3.
“I think legislators are making a huge mistake by not allowing us to do that,” he said of the early vote counting. He added that with Pennsylvania regarded as a key state, the delay could be a “huge black eye” for the commonwealth.
“We will not know who won this election on Nov. 3,” Kuznik agreed. “This is not the Super Bowl — no one will hoist a trophy that night. Remain calm and wait until we get the count done.”
The elections director said that under her watch, she would not tolerate any ballot going uncounted.
Describing this as an election of “epic proportions,” Myers said that while he did not begrudge anyone their option to vote by mail, the county will follow all protocols to make in-person voting safe.
“I personally feel the polls are safe,” he said.
In related business, the commissioners approved several polling place changes, including a temporary relocation of the Mahoning Township poll to the township garage next door since the replacement of the accessible ramp on the former polling location will not be completed in time.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, while praising HAVIN executive director Jo Ellen Bowman who is soon retiring after many years of service to the county.
Bowman said that her assistant, Laurie Johns, will take over the position after she steps down on Nov. 30. Bowman, who has spent 19 years as HAVIN’s director and a total of 37 years in social services, said she will stay on to manage Kay’s Cottage, the child advocacy center in Kittanning.
With the pandemic, Bowman said HAVIN’s staff has continued to operate as an essential service, never closing. She credited her staff for their efforts.
Bowman also noted that due to the pandemic, victims of abuse are even more isolated, with more barriers keeping them from leaving abusive situations. And, she noted, many offenders have been at home more since the onset of COVID-19.
• Fabian explained that the county’s recent decision to stop accepting glass items at the county recycling center is due to the lack of a market for the glass products.
He also said that weekend drop off hours were eliminated at the recycling center because people were leaving an abundance of non-recyclable garbage that was costing the county a lot of money to dispose of.