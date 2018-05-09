KITTANNING – “I’m very proud of the staff that we have,” Armstrong County Jail Warden Phil Shaffer said last week following the county commissioners’ proclamation of May 6-12 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.
Shaffer said the local lockup has undergone a lot of changes in recent years, but that the staff has been able to adapt and thrive.
David Lash, a correctional officer at the county jail, told county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai that the work can be very stressful, and that it has become much harder in recent years due to the increased drug problems in the community. He described jail work as much more of a mental health job these days.
“You’re not just turning a key on a cell,” Skamai agreed.
Fabian, who worked for years in the mental health field before becoming a commissioner, said that the correctional system has indeed changed. The inmates are not just criminals, he said, “they’re addicts.”
Lash said that jail workers have undergone more mental health training in recent years, and receive help from the jail’s nursing staff.
“Now we have more resources,” he said.
Skamai noted that the correctional officers help reduce the rate of recidivism by helping to identify inmates who need additional help.
“We have a lot of classes to help these people,” Lash explained, noting that a local teacher helps many inmates obtain their GEDs.
Lash also told the commissioners it helps when officers treat the inmates with respect, and show some compassion.
“They respect you back,” he said. “He’s got a life too; and he needs help.”
Renshaw credited the jail employees for their attitude and desire to help people.
“There’s nothing easy about it — you just make it look easy,” he said.
Also at the commissioners’ May 3 meeting, they proclaimed May as both Mental Health Awareness Month and Older Americans Month.
Janet Talerico, executive director of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, said that one in four county residents is over the age of 60, yet the senior population is a “vibrant” demographic in the area.
“Those are people that are still active and working in the community,” she said, noting that the county’s senior centers will celebrate Older Americans Day on May 16.
Tammy Calderone, administrator for the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program (AIBDHP), said that for Mental Health Awareness Month, the 4th Annual Wellness and Recovery Day would be held in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 18. The event will include community resources, wellness and fitness activities, crafts, a drum circle, giveaways, food and more.
“It’s important for all of us to take care of our mental health, just as we would our physical health,” Calderone said. She noted that AIBDHP recently launched a new website at www.aibdhp.org.
“We have great resources in Armstrong County,” Fabian said, complimenting the agency. “Our local providers do one heck of a job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.