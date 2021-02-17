CLARION – The Clarion County Republican Committee met last week and voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) for “his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump.”
“His vote to not dismiss the impeachment charge against President Trump has already inflicted damage on the Republican Party of Pennsylvania,” the local Republican group said. “If Senator Toomey votes to convict he will inflict tremendous damage to the Republican committees in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania and will further enrage Republican voters to leave the party because of his actions.
“Based on his actions our committee wanted to let the Republican voters in Clarion County know that we have their back and absolutely do not approve or condone of Senator Toomey’s lack of support to all Republicans in Clarion County and Pennsylvania,” the group said.