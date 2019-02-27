KITTANNING – To help with plans to restore the cupola atop the historic Armstrong County Courthouse, county officials last week authorized an application for a $100,000 grant from the state.
At their meeting last Thursday, Armstrong County Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai approved the grant application through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program.
County planner Carmen Johnson said that the maximum grant awarded through the program is $100,000, which would help pay for the cupola project, which she said is now estimated to cost $559,000.
She said the deadline to submit the grant application is March 1.
Fabian suggested that the county seek letters of support for the grant application. Johnson said letters had been requested from the local historical society, tourism bureau and chamber of commerce, as well as from Armstrong County President Judge James Panchik.
The commissioners said they are hoping to begin work on the courthouse as soon as possible. The multi-million dollar bond issue the county is now in the process of obtaining also includes funding for the cupola project.
“We’re anxious to get started,” Skamai said.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved an agreement between the county and Wayne Township for the transfer of property related to the former county-owned Cogley Bridge.
Officials said that the bridge was removed and not replaced several years ago, and that the county had to maintain a vehicle turn-around at the site. The agreement transfers the property to Wayne Township which will now own and maintain the cul de sac.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an amended agreement between the county, Bradys Bend Township Water and Sewer Authority and the Petroleum Valley Regional Water Authority. Due to delays in a project to interconnect the Bradys Bend water system with the Petroleum Valley system, officials said costs had increased, and a new agreement was needed. Officials noted that the project will involve created an emergency one-way interconnect from the Petroleum Valley system into the Bradys Bend system.
• Approval was given for an agreement between the county and M&T Bank related to the county’s upcoming bond issue at a cost of $1,500.
• Contracts were approved with the county’s assistant district attorneys Rebecca Lozzi, Timothy R. Miller and Jamey C. Belin.
• Edward Cutts of Ford City was approved for a two-year term on the Armstrong County Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Committee.
• Karry Fannie of Indiana, Pa. was named to the Tri-County Workforce Development Board for a term expiring on Sept. 30, 2019.
