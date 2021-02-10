CLARION – With two project phases already complete, future phases of the Brady Tunnel restoration project continue to garner the support of Clarion County officials.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously passed Resolution No. 3 of 2021, authorizing the county’s application for a $3 million state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Keystone grant for additional work on the Brady Township tunnel on behalf of Armstrong Trails.
“I’ve been working on a funding strategy for how to get the tunnel completed at a faster pace,” Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler told county officials, noting that DCNR recently opened its grant application window for 2021. “I would like to submit an application through Clarion County like we did with Phase I and Phase II.”
According to Ziegler, money from the Keystone grant — which is a larger pot of money available for municipalities — will go toward funding Phase IV of the tunnel project, which includes the installation of additional liner inside the tunnel.
“The liner is the most important piece of the puzzle to stabilize the side and the roof,” she said.
In addition to the DCNR grant, Ziegler said she is also planning to submit a letter of interest for a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the final phase of the project.
“It’s only a letter of interest; there’s no commitment there,” she said, adding that as a non-profit, Armstrong Trails is not eligible to apply for the grant. The application has to be completed by a municipality. “The letter of interest is due March 15, and if they say they want a full application, I would come back to the commissioners and ask for approval.”
Ziegler pointed out that the Brady Tunnel project was recently awarded a $350,000 Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission through Crawford County.
“I have some confidence in that,” she said of the potential of receiving another grant, pointing out that the Appalachian Regional Commission also funded a plan for the Erie-to-Pittsburgh corridor. “It’s a high value corridor for them to fund.”
With the potential of the DCNR and Appalachian Regional Commission grants, as well as DCED multimodal grant that has already been applied for, Ziegler said only around $50,000 more would be needed to complete the $9 million project.
“Tentatively, if the funding gods bless us, we could open the tunnel mid-to-late next year depending on when everything is approved,” she said, noting that the grant money would fund construction in 2022.
Ziegler said the Brady Tunnel seems to have attracted a lot of interest from people in and outside of the county, which was made evident by a recent walk hosted by the trail association.
“We did an impromptu walk with five days notice on an 18-degree day,” she said, explaining that 50 people showed up to take part in the walk from Sarah Furnace to the tunnel. “Being that cold and having 50 people show up just shows the interest there is for that tunnel to open.”
Applications for the DCNR and Appalachian Regional Commission grants are due in April.
In other ongoing county project matters during the Feb. 9 meeting, the commissioners also approved letters of support for Clarion Industries’ application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for multimodal transportation funding for the further development of Fiberboard Avenue in Paint Township.
According to Dane Higbee of Delta Development, the county’s grant-writing firm, Clarion Industries — in partnership with Clarion County EDC and Clarion County IDA — is requesting more than $1.7 million in funding to extend Fiberboard Avenue to Route 66.
“The intent of the project is to relieve some of the traffic and safety issues on Clarion River Hill (Route 322),” Higbee said, explaining that the road can be hazardous with the constant truck traffic, especially in the winter months.
Higbee continued that extending Fiberboard Avenue to Route 66 would reroute some of the traffic away from Clarion River Hill and the intersection by the Country Fair gas station. In addition, he said, the project would also reduce truck emissions by cutting the route to Clarion Industries by about 1.7 miles.
“It’s really a great project in terms of safety and reducing emissions,” he said, pointing out that with the letters the county would also be supporting a large Clarion County employer. “Clarion Industries employs about 225 people at their plant, so it’s a major priority for the IDA and EDC.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 2 of 2021 authorizing the submission of an application for a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to fund activities associated with Fort Knox LLC for the purpose of redeveloping the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Building project along Ohio Street in Knox.
• A contract was renewed on behalf of the Clarion County Room Tax Committee with On-Site Leasing for the lease of a 16-foot-by-40-foot billboard near St. Petersburg at a cost of $600 per month. The term of the contract is Oct. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.
• County officials also renewed a contract on behalf of the coroner with Erie County Coroner Lyell P. Cook for forensic pathologist services for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 as needed.
The cost includes a $10,000 retainer, as well as $1,100 per autopsy.
• Approval was also given to accept five minivans from Rohrer Bus Sales through PennDOT at a total cost of $209,880 to be paid with grant money.