KITTANNING – A dozen Armstrong County municipalities received financial help from the county last week as they struggle with COVID-19 related expenses.
During their meeting on Dec. 3, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved CARES Act funding for the 12 townships and boroughs that applied for help.
Myers noted that at the request of municipal officials in the county, an application process was created, and the deadline even extended. He said that all municipalities that applied for help received funding after review from the county team that was tasked to determine if the requests met all state and federal guidelines.
“This is a promise made, a promise kept,” Myers said, noting that the county has taken what he feels to be unwarranted criticism about the process.
Receiving funding were the following municipalities:
• Manor Township — $15,000.
• East Franklin Township — $13,800.
• Gilpin Township — $13,130.
• Leechburg Borough — $10,900.
• Ford City Borough — $8,960.
• Bethel Township — $8,180.
• Cowanshannock Township — $7,620.
• Freeport Borough — $2,910.
• Sugarcreek Township — $2,490.
• Burrell Township — $2,310.
• Bradys Bend Township — $470.
• Washington Township — $110.
Officials noted that the boroughs and townships which applied for the funding received nearly everything they had requested, with the exception of Manor Township which had asked for $90,444.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved a lease agreement with AC Properties LLC which is preparing a new office space for District Judge James Owen in a building near the courthouse campus in Kittanning.
Officials noted that the 10-year lease will feature cost savings each year from the current office space, including $500 per month savings in the first year.
Fabian abstained for the vote, explaining that while he has absolutely no financial interest in the new office space, he does have a partnership with two of the owners of AC Properties. He said he would not be benefiting at all from the office lease, and that the new site was approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Other Business
• Changes were made to the county’s contracts with I.E. Power and Miller-Thomas-Gyekis Inc. for work restoration currently being done on the courthouse’s cupola. The change with I.E. Power resulted in a cost decrease to the county of $8,140; while the two changes with the other firm results in a cost decrease of $222 as well as a cost increase of $13,455.
• Renshaw and Michelle Hickman of Kittanning were reappointed to one-year terms on the Armstrong Conservation District board.
• Kathy Snyder of Kittanning, Philip Tack of Worthington and Ed Cutts of Ford City were reappointed to two-year terms in the Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Committee.
• Kelli Wingard of Elderton State Bank was appointed to a three-year term on the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.