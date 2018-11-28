CLARION – Additional funding is on the way for the Brady Tunnel restoration project.
On Tuesday, Clarion County and Allegheny Valley Land Trust (ALVT) officials announced that the Brady Township project was recently awarded more than $600,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to complete repair work on the tunnel.
“This is huge, [and] it’s awesome,” AVLT executive director Chris Ziegler explained of the DCNR grant during the Nov. 27 meeting of Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley. “I’ve been with the AVLT since last September and was told that the Brady Tunnel would be my first project. Here we are a little over a year later we have funding for it.”
While the grant requires a 50/50 match, Ziegler said funding for the matching share could be drawn from a previous PENNVEST grant.
One of the enticing features of the DCNR grant, according to Ziegler, is that it can be used for other aspects of the project in addition to construction. The $663,400 grant will fully cover the costs for the engineering and design of the project, as well as to repair the large hole in the tunnel and place 50 feet of liner in the northern portal.
“If they don’t fix the [hole], they are going to lose that tunnel,” Tharan said, noting that the Brady Tunnel is not only an important piece of area history, but vital to the future of the Armstrong Trail.
Ziegler agreed, explaining that the restoration of the Brady Tunnel will connect the Armstrong Trail to the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
“It’s on the main spine of the Erie to Pittsburgh corridor,” Ziegler said. Just three miles south of East Brady in Phillipston, she continued, the half-mile Brady Tunnel will connect an additional five miles of the northern Armstrong Trail to the 30 miles of the southern Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. “East Brady is like a spur. The tunnel is instrumental in the success of the Erie to Pittsburgh corridor.”
To date, Phase I of the Brady Tunnel restoration project has received $1,326,800.
The commissioners thanked Ziegler for her hard work and dedication to the project. They also thanked the AVLT Board of Directors, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, Armstrong and Clarion Conservation Districts, and Madison Township (Clarion County) Supervisors Kelly Himes, Greg Seybert and Lanny Himes for their support.
In other business during Tuesday morning’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously agreed to provide official support for an application submitted by Trinity Development Company in Monroe Township to be considered as a possible relocation site for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Services (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) headquarters.
The commissioners explained that the USDA is looking to move its offices out of Washington, D.C. and requested proposals from parties across the state interested in housing the federal program.
“There’s a possibility that 620 jobs could be relocated to this area from Washington,” Brosius said.
Tharan added that 136 applicants from across the country submitted proposals for consideration. Four applications from Pennsylvania were received, including two from Clarion County — Trinity Point and Miles Brothers.
“We’re trying everything we can to move it along,” Tharan said, noting that Clarion County has already received letters of support from 13 surrounding counties, as well as several state representatives.
Other Business
• The commissioners awarded $2,500 in Hotel Tax funding to the United Way of Clarion County Bluegrass Festival. The event will take place in March 2019.
• Austin Blose of Zack’s restaurant in New Bethlehem was appointed to represent the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce on the Hotel Tax Committee.
• The resignation of county CYS employee Jenna McHenry and retirement of corrections employee Carolyn Linberg were accepted.
• After accepting the resignations of Jeffrey Shay and Howard Schmader from the Clarion County Airport Zoning Board, the commissioners appointed Ken Swartfager and Rick Douthit to fill the vacant seats. The new terms expire Aug. 31, 2019
John Stroup and Jerry Borovick were then appointed as alternates to the board.
• Joseph Lowrie and Nancy Kadunce were reappointed as Clarion County Conservation District farmer directors.
• Contracts were approved with Christopher Gabriel through Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis & Stotler LLC and Sara J. Seidle-Patton of Seidle Law for county solicitor and assistant solicitor services respectively. Both contracts are effective Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019.
• Brett Whitling was hired to fill the vacant full-time confidential administrative assistant position in the commissioners’ office effective Dec. 17 at a salary of $27,300.
