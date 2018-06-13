CLARION – Clarion County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday morning in the Main Street Administrative Building and also announced some changes in position descriptions and titles.
The new first-floor conference room was previously used for human relations and remodeled to accommodate larger crowds and offer easier access.
The Clarion County Salary Board met first to approve the creation of five positions and abolishing of three similar ones. Clarion County is in the process of reviewing all job descriptions and has completed ones for maintenance, central accounting, commissioner’s office and 911.
The new positions included Director of Building and Grounds, Supervisor of Maintenance and Construction, Maintenance Supervisor, Accounts Payable/Procurement Coordinator and Temporary Corrections Officer.
Commissioner Ted Tharan said the new maintenance positions were under discussion for some time, but delayed because of a steady schedule of work projects such as the renovated courts office building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street, Human Services Building, and even the new Main Street conference room.
Moving on to the regular commissioners meeting, Commissioners Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved the following personnel actions:
• Repositioned John Stiglitz into the position of Director of Buildings and Grounds at a salary of $44,000, effective June 18. It is a full-time, 40 hours per week exempt position.
• Repositioned John Wolbert into the position of Supervisor of Maintenance and Construction at a salary of $34,000, effective June 18. It is a full-time, 40 hours per week non-exempt position.
• Repositioned Cindy Fleming into the position of Accounts Payable/Procurement Coordinator at a salary of $34,000, effective June 18. It is a full-time, 35 hours per week non-exempt position.
• Repositioned Kara Kline at her request from CYS Caseworker to Department of Public Safety — 911 dispatch trainee at a salary of $10.40 per hour, effective June 11.
• Austin Reddinger in corrections completed 360 hours training per union contract and was approved for an increase of $10.75 per hour, effective May 25.
• Georgianna Carlson in Public Safety became a certified telecommunicator/supervisor. She was approved at $16.68 per hour, effective May 30.
• Clarion County Planner Kristy Amato reported Clarion County was approved for a $399,268 Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. The total figure includes funding also awarded to Clarion Borough and Clarion Township. Planning and Development administers their programs.
• The commissioners announced they had received $30,969 as a UC Trust Dividend from CCAP as part of their self-insurance program.
• Coroner Randall Stom was granted permission to apply for two $10,000 grants in funding for the Coroner’s Office through the state Department of Health. Clarion County is joining the state Violent Death Reporting System (PA-VDRS)
Other Business
• The Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) was added to Clarion County’s list of approved depository banks.
• A contract was approved on behalf of the Department of Public Safety with Zito Media headquartered in Potter County for Internet connections. The contract term is 24 months at a cost of $100 per month, effective March 2.
• The commissioners approved a PHARE agreement for PHFA to better meet Fair Housing Guidelines for low-income housing.
• Resolution No. 9 of 2018 — Hazard Mitigation Plan was approved.
• The commissioners approved the purchase of a vehicle for the District Attorney’s office effective May 29 at cost of $32,053 (100 percent from DA funds).
• The commissioners also approved the conversion of Penn Court Apartments to Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) for the Clarion County Housing Authority.
• Sandy Ion was designated to the authority to approve rent, utility, payroll and employee insurance premium payments for the county general fund as director of Central Accounting, effective June 4.
• The Department of Public Safety was authorized to apply for grant funding from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.
• Multiple contracts on behalf of Developmental Disabilities were approved with terms from July 1 to June 30, 2019 with county matches up to 10 percent.
Tharan closed the meeting by announcing he has some exciting news — for the next meeting on Tuesday, June 26 at 9 a.m. in the new conference room. Not wanting to reveal more information, Tharan jokingly admitted that it was a cliffhanger to attract more attendance.
