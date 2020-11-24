HARRISBURG – As local COVID-19 cases rise and deaths mount, the state announced Monday that only four of the state’s 67 counties have “low” or “moderate” rates of infection, while the remaining 63 counties are all in the “substantial” range.
In the past seven days, the state said an additional 36,133 coronavirus cases have been reported statewide, and that Pennsylvania’s percent positivity rate has increased to 11.1 percent.
“Another week of significant increases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania is a call to action,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take the steps they can to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to follow the most recent orders and wear a mask, social distance, avoid travel and gatherings and wash their hands. It is only by working together that Pennsylvanians can prevent the spread of the virus.”
As of Thursday, Nov. 19, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 36,133 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 27,326 cases, indicating 8,807 more new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.
The statewide percent-positivity went up to 11.1 percent from 9.6 percent last week. Every county in the state has a percent positivity above 5 percent except for one county, Cameron County at 1.9 percent.
“This week’s data, in terms of hospitalization increase, an increase in the use of ventilators, case increase and percent positivity are worrisome,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Latest models show we could run out of ICU beds within a week. We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the commonwealth. It is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status or whether you live a rural, suburban or urban area.”
All counties in the area were listed in the “Substantial” category, including Clarion, Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Venango and Forest counties. Only Cameron and Sullivan counties remained in the “low” category, while Pike and Wayne counties remained at “moderate.”
Locally in the past six days, Clarion County COVID-19 cases went from 556 to 749, while the county’s death toll attributed to the virus increased from four deaths to seven.
Six additional deaths were reported in the past six days in Armstrong County, which saw the number of virus-related deaths rise from 31 to 37. The number of cases in the county also jumped from 1,277 to 1,536.
Butler County’s death totals increased by 11 in the past six days, from 46 to 57. The number of cases in the county rose from 2,108 to 3,681.
Also in the area, seven additional deaths were reported in the last six days in Venango County, which went from one death to eight as of Monday. The county’s case totals rose from 590 to 748.
Jefferson County also reported one additional virus-related death in the last six days, pushing that county’s total from four to five. The number of cases also rose from 446 to 589.
And in Forest County which has reported one virus-related death so far during the pandemic, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 29 to 56 in just the past six days.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,762 new cases on Monday across the state, in addition to 7,075 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 11,837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 314,401.
There are 3,379 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 775 patients are in intensive care units with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,100 since the end of September.
Locally, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it had 12 virus-related patients, with none in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Butler Memorial Hospital reported 26 patients with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.
As of Saturday, there were 41 new deaths in the state and as of Sunday, there were 28 new deaths reported for a total of 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.
Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 3 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 6 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 13 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 20 percent are ages 65 or older.
The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 32,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,407 cases among employees, for a total of 38,605 at 1,224 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 6,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 14,070 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.