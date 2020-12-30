HARRISBURG – Hundreds of additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in local counties, along with dozens more deaths attributed to the virus, during the holiday week.
Over the past seven days, Clarion County saw its coronavirus case count rise from 1,819 to 1,973, and its death toll increase from 32 deaths to 40.
In Armstrong County, the total number of cases reported rose from 2,942 to 3,282 in the past week. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 also rose, from 63 to 67.
Jefferson County witnessed a substantial increase in its death toll, as numbers there went up from 27 deaths to 40 in the past seven days. The number of cases in Jefferson also increased, from 1,686 to 1,832.
Butler County experienced nearly 30 additional deaths from the virus in the past week, with numbers going from 150 deaths to 179. COVID-19 cases rose in Butler County from 7,997 to 9,003 in that same time span.
In Venango County, the case count went from 2,096 to 2,311 in the past week, as deaths from the virus rose from 35 to 43.
And in Forest County, the case count went up from 228 to 295 in the last week. The number of deaths reported in Forest remained at three.
At local hospitals, Clarion Hospital said on Monday they were treating 11 patients for COVID-19, with one of those patients in intensive care. At Butler Memorial Hospital, 59 patients were being treated for the virus as of Monday, with eight in the ICU. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, there were five deaths reported at Butler Memorial due to COVID, while two deaths were reported at Clarion Hospital over the same time frame.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 8,545 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.
Across the state, there are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in intensive care units with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18-24 stood at 15.1 percent.
Also, as of Monday, Dec. 28, there were 267 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, for a total of 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 18,820 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.