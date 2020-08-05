HARRISBURG – The upward trend continued over the past seven days as local counties saw their numbers of positive coronavirus cases still on the rise.
Once again, Armstrong and Butler counties saw significant weekly increases, with the number of positive cases in Armstrong County going from 169 a week ago to 192 this week, and Butler County going from 577 last week to 615 as of Tuesday.
Butler County also saw its death toll related to COVID-19 increase by one, as a 15th person succumbed to the disease. Armstrong’s death total remained at six.
Also seeing their number of positive cases rise over the last week were Clarion County (from 72 to 77), Venango County (from 59 to 62) and Jefferson County (from 55 to 60). Forest County’s total remained at nine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,009.
The number of tests administered within the state in the last seven days between July 28 and Aug. 3 totaled 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases.
There have been 7,232 total deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported.
“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the state’s patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• 3 percent are ages 13-18.
• 9 percent are ages 19-24.
• 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 23 percent are ages 50-64.
• 24 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718 at 860 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 8,403 of the state’s total cases are amongst health care workers.