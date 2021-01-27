KITTANNING – Armstrong County is partnering with the Department of Health (PA-DOH) and AMI in the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at the Belmont Complex near Kittanning starting Thursday, Jan. 28 and ending Monday, Feb. 1.
The AMI testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It will be a drive-thru testing site located at the Belmont Complex, 145 Butler Road, Kittanning.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
