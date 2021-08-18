HARRISBURG – The recent trend upward in new coronavirus cases in local counties continued this past week, as Clarion, Armstrong and other counties in the area witnessed rising infection rates.
In Clarion County, the total caseload rose from 3,256 last week to 3,293 this week, as the number of virus-attributed deaths held steady at 96.
Armstrong County case totals rose from 6,085 to 6,148 in the past seven days. Deaths caused by the virus remained at 148.
Butler County experienced an increase in cases from 18,026 to 18,245 in the past week. Two additional deaths were also reported, raising the county’s total to 425.
Two virus-related deaths were also reported over the past seven days in Venango County, raising that county’s total to 104. The county’s caseload also rose from 4,177 to 4,229.
Jefferson County’s caseload increased from 3,384 to 3,430 in the past week, while deaths remained at 99.
And in Forest County, the number of cases increased from 1,442 to 1,444, with no new deaths reported to the county’s total of 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as Tuesday, Aug. 17, there were 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.
Statewide, there are 1,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6-12 stood at 6.0 percent.
As of Monday, there were 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. Officials said that 64.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A total of 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania; with 9,476 vaccinations administered Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.