HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvania and many other states are reporting a “fall surge” in the number of COVID-19 cases, local counties also have seen a steady increase in case numbers.
Over the past week, the number of cases in Clarion County rose from 165 to 186, while Armstrong County witnessed an increase from 523 to 587.
So far during the pandemic, three deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in Clarion County, while 19 have been reported in Armstrong.
In Butler County, the number of COVID cases jumped from 1,298 a week ago to 1,438 this week. The county’s death toll also rose from 25 to 27 over the past week.
Also in the region, Venango County saw the number of cases there rise in the last seven days from 128 to 179, while Jefferson County’s caseload rose from 138 to 148. One additional case was reported in the last week in Forest County, pushing its total to 18. During the pandemic, three deaths have been reported in Jefferson, with one apiece in Venango and Forest counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday an additional 1,557 positive cases of COVID-19 for the single day, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.
There have been 8,533 total deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of 33 new deaths reported Tuesday.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the state’s patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 14 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,739 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.