HARRISBURG – Local counties are following the larger state and national trend as the number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths related to the coronavirus, continue to decline.
In Clarion County, the total caseload rose from 2,569 cases to 2,595 over the past week, as one additional death from the virus was reported in the last seven days. The county's death toll rose from 78 to 79.
Armstrong County saw its numbers increase from 4,721 to 4,807, as deaths there increased from 114 to 115 in the last week.
One additional virus-related death over the last week was also reported in Jefferson County, raising that county's number to 83. Total cases there increased from 2,654 to 2,711.
In Butler County, the number of COVID cases increased from 13,215 to 13,489 in the last week, with deaths rising from 346 to 354.
Also in the area, Venango County saw its caseload rise from 3,199 to 3,255 over the past seven days, while the number of deaths there increased from 77 to 79.
And in Forest County, the number of cases went from 1,353 to 1,367, with no additional deaths reported in the last week, keeping the county's death toll at 19.
As of press time, statewide information for Tuesday was not available.