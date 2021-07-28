HARRISBURG – After several weeks of few new COVID-19 cases being reported in the area, local counties have seen their caseloads creeping up in recent days.
Over the past 14 days, Clarion County’s coronavirus numbers rose from 3,207 cases to 3,222, as the number of deaths attributed to the virus remained at 96.
Also, in Armstrong County, the caseload there rose from 6,014 to 6,039 in the last two weeks. The number of deaths also held steady at 148.
Butler County saw the number of cases and deaths rise over the past two weeks, with cases going from 17,654 to 17,738, and reported deaths increasing from 420 to 423.
The number of cases also rose in Jefferson County, going from 3,345 to 3,353, with deaths remaining at 99.
Venango County’s caseload rose from 4,111 to 4,127 in the past 14 days, while the number of deaths stayed at 102.
And in Forest County, cases also rose from 1,436 to 1,439. The county’s death totals held steady at 21 reported deaths.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that there were 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657.
There are currently 430 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 97 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16-22 stood at 2.6 percent.
As of Tuesday, there were four new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,831 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania ranks 8th among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered.
In total, 62.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 11,547,908 total vaccine doses as of July 27.