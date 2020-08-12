HARRISBURG – As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continued to increase in all local counties, the death toll from the virus also went up in the last week in Armstrong County.
As of yesterday (Tuesday) the state Department of Health is reporting eight deaths from the virus in Armstrong County, an increase over the six deaths the county has reported for some time.
The number of positive cases also rose in Armstrong County over the last week, going from 192 a week ago to 222 yesterday.
All other local counties saw their number of positive cases rise in the last week, but not their death rates.
Clarion County reported 81 positive cases, up from 77 a week earlier. Two deaths have been reported so far in the county from the virus.
Butler County’s positive count rose from 615 to 677, with 15 deaths reported from the virus since its discovery.
Jefferson County’s cases rose from 60 to 73 in the last week. One death has been reported so far in that county.
Venango County rates rose from 62 to 65, and Forest County’s positive count went from nine to 10 in the last week. No deaths attributed to coronavirus have been reported in those counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of Tuesday that there are 828 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 120,281.
There have been 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state so far, an increase of 35 new deaths reported.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in Pennsylvania who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 10 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 38 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 23 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 24 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths in the state have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 20,086 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,983 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 8,693 of the state’s total cases are amongst health care workers.