HARRISBURG – As newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 have slowed in recent weeks, the death toll related to the virus continues to inch upward in area counties.
Clarion County reported one new death over the past week, raising the county’s total numbers from 94 to 95. The number of cases in the county increased from 3,195 to 3,202 in the past seven days.
Armstrong County also experienced one additional death in the last week, as the total there rose from 147 to 148. The county’s caseload increased from 5,089 to 6,008.
Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past week in Venango County, where the death toll increased from 97 to 99. The number of virus cases in the county also rose from 4,077 to 4,087.
And Butler County experienced one additional virus-related death, raising the county’s total from 417 to 418. The number of cases in the county increased from 17,535 to 17,575.
Jefferson County’s total number of cases increased from 3,336 to 3,342, as the county death numbers held steady at 99.
And no additional new cases or deaths were reported in Forest County in the past week, as the numbers there held at 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday there were 453 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,136.
Across the state, there are 512 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 130 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4–10 stood at 1.9 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.9 percent of its entire population, and the state ranked ninth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 71,922 resident cases of COVID-19.