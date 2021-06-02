HARRISBURG – Armstrong and Butler counties continued to see their coronavirus-related death tolls increase over the past week, as numbers held steady in other area counties.
Four new deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the last seven days in Armstrong County, raising the county’s total from 140 to 144 during the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 5,956 to 5,980 in the last seven days.
And in Butler County, three new deaths were reported over the course of the week, as the death toll there jumped from 414 to 417. Total cases in the county rose from 17,377 to 17,481.
Clarion County’s death totals held steady during the week at 92, as cases in the county rose from 3,173 to 3,183.
In Jefferson County, the number of COVID cases increased from 3,304 to 3,329 as the death toll held at 98.
Also in the area, Venango County saw its caseload increase from 4,019 to 4,057, as deaths there remained at 96.
And in Forest County, which has reported 21 deaths during the pandemic, the caseload rose from 1,429 to 1,431.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday there were 684 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 315 new cases reported for Monday, and 489 new cases reported for Sunday, for a three-day total of 1,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863.
Across the state, there are currently 1,028 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 257 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21-27 stood at 3.8 percent.
As of Saturday, there were six new deaths, with five more reported on Sunday, for a total of 27,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, 54.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71 percent have received their first dose.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 71,737 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,407 cases among employees, for a total of 87,144 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,281 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 28,743 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.