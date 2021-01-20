CLARION – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life over the past year, including the Clarion County Jail which recorded its lowest average daily inmate population in nearly a decade.
In his report during the Jan. 9 prison board meeting — which also included a number of other end-of-the-year statistics — Warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the Paint Township facility ended 2020 with an average daily population of 67 inmates, a decrease of more than 30 inmates from 2019.
“Our average daily population really went down,” Hornberger said of the 2020 statistics, noting that the jail capped 2019 with an average daily population of 101 inmates. Looking back even further, the average daily inmate population was 108 in 2017, 100 in 2014 and 75 in 2011. “We’re below what we were many years ago.”
While the jail’s population has been steadily decreasing for the past several years, officials pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as the leading factor for the significant drop last year.
“I would say the overwhelming factor is COVID,” Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton said.
In fact, she explained that due to the virus, the court system utilized house arrest “more frequently” in 2020 than it would have in other years.
“We have used that in an effort to keep some numbers down at the jail, [or] if an individual may be at more of a high risk for COVID,” Seidle-Patton said, adding that as of last week there were 25 individuals on house arrest with five more scheduled to begin serving soon.
“I think it’s definitely been a good tool to help us out in this situation as far as the numbers are concerned at the jail,” she continued of house arrest, pointing out that the commissioners included extra funds in the county probation budget this year to continue to utilize house arrest, especially for those who may not be able to pay for it.
Seidle-Patton told prison board members to expect lower inmate numbers for “a little longer” since the Courts are still trying to limit the number of individuals on the plea and sentence court list at one time.
“We’re still limiting the number of individuals on that list to make sure we don’t have so many people in the courtroom at one time,” she said. “Hopefully that will get us through this winter phase, and things will look a little brighter in the spring.”
Hornberger thanked the courts, probation and district attorney’s office for working with the jail to keep the population low, especially when COVID-19 reached its peak at the jail late last fall.
“Looking at November when COVID was really hitting here at the jail, I was worried; I didn’t know what we were going to do next,” Hornberger said, adding that all the departments worked well together. “I appreciate everybody’s willingness to work with us. Right now, things are looking very stable at the jail.”
Although the jail population is down, the judge said it does not appear that crime itself has slowed because of the pandemic.
“I haven’t seen a significant decrease in the number of cases,” she said, noting that caseloads at both the Court of Common Pleas and the magisterial court offices seemed to have remained the same. “We have just significantly slowed down the process in a lot of situations.”
She noted, however, that the pandemic did cause some problems for individuals with drug problems due to the inability to attend in-person drug and alcohol counseling.
“There have been delays and hiccups as far as having to do [counseling] on Zoom and not in person,” Seidle-Patton said. “I think we’ve seen some relapses in that area as far as crime is concerned that we might not have otherwise seen.”
Jail officials agreed, pointing out that drug- and alcohol-related crimes made up the highest number of offenses committed by those incarcerated.
According to numbers provided by the warden, the jail recorded 43 offenses of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in 2020 — the highest single offense — followed by 35 driving under the influence of alcohol offenses.
In correlation with the decrease in inmate population, Hornberger also reported that the jail ended 2020 more than $320,000 under budget.
“With [COVID], our overall budget numbers were down,” he said, explaining that the jail used 88 percent of its original $2,645,688 budget. “The bad part is that it drives up our costs to house an inmate per day.”
According to Hornberger, it cost $95.06 per day to house an inmate in 2020, an increase of nearly $20 from 2019.
“That’s due to the fact that we have a lot less inmates to divide out our overall budget,” he explained, adding that the cost to feed inmates also increased approximately five cents from 2019 to about $1.60 per meal. The figure is for food only, and does not include staff costs. “That number would be increased if you included our two full-time and one part-time cooks into that equation.”
Additional 2020
Jail Statistics
• The jail served a total of 87,600 meals last year, a decrease from 107,310 meals in 2019.
• There were a total of 524 active inmates in 2020 — 378 men and 146 women — who served a collective 24,574 days at the facility. The total average length of stay was 46.90 days.
• Hornberger said the longest consecutive stay for an inmate as of Jan. 7, 2021 was 498 days. The male inmate was booked on Oct. 28, 2018.
The next longest stay was 470 days, served by a male inmate booked on June 5, 2019.
• It was reported that the most common age group for inmates was ages 25 to 34 with 183 inmates (approximately 38 percent); followed by ages 35 to 44 with 115 inmates (approximately 24 percent); ages 18 to 24 with 95 inmates (approximately 20 percent); and ages 45 to 54 with 46 inmates (approximately 10 percent). Thirty-eight inmates were older than 55 (approximately 8 percent), while no inmates were under 18.
Other Business
• Commissioner Wayne Brosius was reelected to serve as prison board chairman for 2021. District Attorney Drew Welsh was elected as vice chairman, a position previously held by former county treasurer Tom McConnell.
• Hornberger said that the jail’s first positive coronavirus case in an inmate was reported in November.
The jail conducted 15 COVID-19 tests on inmates in December, mostly so they could be transferred to the state correctional facility.
“November carrying over to December, we had a high number of inmates who were possibly positive inside the jail,” Hornberger said.
• In related coronavirus matters, the prison board agreed to pay for the COVID-19 tests administered to four correctional officers in November after they were exposed to the first inmate case of the virus while on the job.
“We had to transport the COVID positive inmate to the hospital, which took two officers,” Hornberger explained, noting that those officers were with the inmate for several hours and were eventually relieved by two other officers. “[It] was our first case, and we were not aware of how we were going to do things at that point in time.”
The total cost of all four tests was $524.