HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths attributed to the virus continue to rise in local counties.
Over the past two weeks (last week’s update did not make it into the newspaper), two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Clarion County, raising the county’s total from 89 to 91, while cases in the county increased from 2,974 to 3,079.
Armstrong County experienced a larger surge, as nine new deaths were reported in the past two weeks. The county’s death toll rose from 123 to 132, while the number of cases increased from 5,544 to 5,788.
Two additional deaths were reported in the past two weeks in Jefferson County, with the numbers going from 94 to 96. The county’s caseload increased from 3,164 to 3,219.
In Butler County, the number of coronavirus cases increased from 16,338 to 16,900 in the past 14 days, as the number of deaths attributed to the virus rose from 400 to 408.
Venango County case numbers went from 3,665 to 3,796 cases in the past two weeks, while deaths rose from 91 to 93.
And in Forest County, the death toll held steady at 21, as cases increased from 1,401 to 1,413.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,133 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,161,619.
Across the state, there are 2,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Locally, Clarion Hospital reported Monday that it was treating three patients for COVID-19, with one in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital reported eight patients, with three in the ICU.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23-29 stood at 7.6 percent.
As of Monday, there were 58 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.6 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. Across the state, 3,592,845 people are fully vaccinated, and 1,863,243 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
In Pennsylvania’s licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,779 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,842 cases among employees, for a total of 85,621 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported, 13,113 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 27,806 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.