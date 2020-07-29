HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases reported in area counties continued to rise in the past week, with larger jumps in the number of positive cases discovered in Armstrong and Butler counties.
In the past seven days, Armstrong County saw its total number of positive cases rise from 122 to 169, while Butler County witnessed an increase from 508 a week ago to 577 this week.
The number of positive cases in Clarion County also rose in the last week, from 69 to 72. Venango County cases rose from 53 to 59, and Jefferson County cases rose from 48 to 55. Forest County, which had held steady at seven cases for quite some time, saw its numbers increase over the last week, from seven to nine.
No additional deaths were reported from the virus in any of the surrounding counties. Clarion County’s death toll remained at two, Armstrong’s at six, Butler’s at 14, and Jefferson’s at one. No deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in Forest or Venango counties.
As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,120 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 109,384.
The number of tests administered in the state within the last seven days, between July 21 and July 27, is 162,937, with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There have been 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, an increase of 24 new deaths reported over the last week.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• 3 percent are ages 13-18.
• 9 percent are ages 19-24.
• 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• 23 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 25 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,857 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 8,045 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.