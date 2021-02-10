HARRISBURG – Although the number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus have slowed in the area, total numbers continued to rise over the past week in local counties.
Clarion County saw its numbers increase from 2,511 to 2,569 over the past seven days, while the county’s virus-related deaths rose from 74 to 78.
In Armstrong County, the number of cases increased from 4,626 to 4,721 in the last week, with one additional death reported, raising the county’s death toll from 113 to 114.
Jefferson County reported seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, going from 75 to 82. The number of cases in the county rose from 2,555 to 2,654.
Butler County numbers went from 12,852 cases to 13,215, as the death toll there increased from 330 to 346.
Also in the area, Venango County saw its caseload rise from 3,124 to 3,199 in the last week, as deaths increased from 76 to 77. And in Forest County, the number of cases increased from 1,336 to 1,353, while deaths rose from 17 to 19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday, and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday, for a three-day total of 11,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 876,913.
Case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime.
Across the state, there are 2,881 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 565 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 stood at 8.6 percent.
As of Monday, there were 149 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Through Feb. 13, 2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers in Pennsylvania. In the state, 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week, with 1,426,600 first doses allocated in total. Also, 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week, with 1,012,950 second doses allocated in total.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In Pennsylvania’s licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,644 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,516 cases among employees, for a total of 77,160 at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported in the state, 11,739 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 23,865 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.