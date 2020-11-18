HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising throughout the region in recent weeks, but numbers took a dramatic jump over the past seven days.
Clarion County, which reported 351 cases a week ago, saw its numbers jump to 556 cases as of yesterday (Tuesday). The county’s death toll attributed to the virus remained a four.
Armstrong County’s coronavirus case numbers jumped from 977 a week ago to 1,277 this week. An additional five deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the past week, raising the county’s death total from 26 to 31.
Butler County, which has seen the highest caseload in the region during the pandemic, continued to lead the way with case numbers going from 2,375 to 3,108 in the last week. The number of deaths related to the virus in the county also jumped from 32 to 46.
In the region this past week, Venango County case numbers rose from 429 to 590, Jefferson County totals rose from 309 to 446 and Forest County cases jumped from 21 to 29. No new deaths were reported in the past week in those three counties. So far during the pandemic, Jefferson County has attributed four deaths to COVID-19, while Venango and Forest counties have reported one apiece.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 275,513. This is the highest daily increase of cases so far during the pandemic.
There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 558 patients are in intensive care units with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6 percent.
As of Monday, there were 30 new deaths reported in the state for a total of 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.
Of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Approximately 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 13 percent are ages 19-24.
• Approximately 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 20 percent are ages 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 13,602 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.
On Tuesday afternoon, the state issued new “strengthened” guidelines for mask use, traveling and more.
With the new order, masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.
When outdoors, a mask must be worn if you are not able to remain physically distant (at least 6 feet away) from someone not in your household the entire time you are outdoors.
When indoors, masks will now be required even if you are physically distant from members not in your household. This means that even if you are able to be 6 feet apart, you will need to wear a mask while inside if with people other than members of your household.
This order applies to every indoor facility, including homes, retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.
New travel rules were also put in place yesterday. The order requires anyone who visits from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state.
If someone cannot get a test or chooses not to, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvanians visiting other states are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their return or to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
This order, which takes effect on Friday, Nov. 20, does not apply to people who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.
“It is our collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19 and to continue to work together to get through this pandemic. These targeted mitigation efforts, combined with existing ones, are paramount to saving lives and protecting our economy,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The administration will continue to monitor the risks posed by COVID-19 across the commonwealth and will reinstate or institute new targeted mitigation tactics as necessary.”