CLARION – The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for inmates at the Clarion County Jail.
“We have recently set up a program with Butler Health Systems in which they will bring vaccines over to the jail,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members at their May 13 meeting, noting that he had a conference call with Butler Health officials later that day to work out the details for vaccinating the inmates.
The Clarion County Commissioners got the ball rolling on inmate vaccinations last month by approving an outside facility vaccination agreement with Clarion Hospital to provide the shots to the jail.
According to Hornberger, as of last week, seven inmates had expressed interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered by the jail nurse once the doses are delivered to the Paint Township facility.
“[Our jail doctor] is very proactive on the COVID vaccine,” the warden said, explaining that the doctor wants to see everyone get vaccinated in order to prevent reinfections of the virus between jail staff and inmates. “He’s all for it.”
Jail officials didn’t offer a timeline last Thursday for when inmates could possibly start getting the shots.
“I want to make sure we have our ducks in a row before we actually initially do the first shot,” Hornberger said, pointing out that there would be a lot of paperwork associated with the vaccinations. “There’s a lot more to it than just giving them [the inmates] the shot.”
With vaccines soon to be readily available to everyone at the jail, prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton suggested that the board consider lifting the restrictions it placed on work release inmates last month — including the requirement that inmates be fully vaccinated before being permitted to take part in the program.
“With the fact that anyone in the jail now has the option to get the vaccine, I think we’re doing everything we can to protect those who want to be protected,” Seidle-Patton said, noting that COVID restrictions are beginning to be lifted in various forms throughout the state. “It might be time to consider lifting it, if not this month then next month.”
Seidle-Patton explained that her concern with the vaccine requirement for work release lies with the timeline for a person to be considered fully-vaccinated. She urged her fellow board members to consult with the jail doctor to see when he thinks the jail would be able lift the work release restrictions.
“It can take 30 days, and some of these people are only in [jail] for 60 days,” she said of the vaccination process. “I’d hate to have to keep delaying sentences to allow people to get the vaccine before they come in.”
Hornberger agreed with Seidle-Patton’s assessment of work release, adding that he’s had “three or four businesses contact me directly looking to hire people.”
“As everybody knows, it’s hard to find workers out there,” Hornberger said, noting that work release is not only good for the inmate, but it helps them pay their fines, restitutions and court costs. “A lot of times, businesses like using the jail because inmates never call off sick, and they work overtime.”
“We don’t really have a lot of inmates yet, but I think in time, we’re going to have to go back to some sort of regular orderly status whether [an inmate] has the vaccine or not,” he continued.
Hornberger said, however, that he still “ultimately want[s] to protect the staff and inmates.”
While no official action was taken on the subject of work release, jail board members did take another step toward a return to normalcy by approving the restoration of visitation privileges for some outside group organizations — such as religious groups and drug and alcohol counseling.
“When we’re talking about group activities, all jails across Pennsylvania and the nation rely on a lot of outside groups,” Hornberger said. “They always come in and volunteer their time.”
He further pointed out that since the initial lockdown last March, inmates have not had the opportunity to receive any type of religious church services or drug and alcohol counseling.
“I think it’s something we need to start,” Hornberger said.
Jail board members agreed, unanimously approving to reinstate outside group visitation, beginning with religious groups first.
In related action, the board also agreed to reinstate regular inmate visitations from the previously approved one 10-minute visit once a week to one 30-minute visit once a week.