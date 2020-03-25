NEW BETHLEHEM – The monthly meeting of Stamping With Dee at the Redbank Valley Community Center is more than a gathering of crafters.
Although everything is on hold right now, and the community center is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus shutdowns, the group is the center of a web of social and community connections that helps power volunteerism in the New Bethlehem area.
The membership is loose and informal. There are no officers, no regular dues and no set agenda. For the women making up the group, Stamping With Dee is pure relaxation and fellowship.
Dee Yeaney has been crafting handmade cards since 1990, gradually attracting others to her hobby over the past 30 years.
“It is a timeless hobby, and we started this group back in the days before Facebook,” she said. “Technology has given us better tools over the years, but the processes are the same as they were back in the beginning. The major difference is the change from wood to Lucite for the stamping blocks.”
Yeaney and her self-described partner in crime, Debbie Silvis, use hand-stamped card-making to relax from their many community- and church-based involvements.
“Dee does demonstrations and holds small classes at Edgewood Heights retirement facility,” Silvis said. “We are both involved with the Methodist church choir in town, make bags for the church’s silent auction each year and work at the community thrift shop on Broad Street.”
“I started out with stamping as a way to deal with empty-nest syndrome,” Yeaney said. “I keep saying that I am practicing at becoming retired, but that does not seem to have happened yet.”
She serves as the group’s informal leader, selling stamping supplies to the other members, finding new project ideas in craft catalogs and taking online classes. Class attendees contribute cash for the supplies they receive. That is the only money that changes hands.
On a recent Tuesday, the turnout was light. The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team was in a playoff game and even committed stampers had to shift their priorities. Member Sue Shirey joined the other two a little late because of a prior commitment.
But Yeaney never missed a beat, methodically gluing a tiny butterfly to card stock embellished with lavender ink. On the table before her were various tools of the craft used in creating a special card for a loved one or friend.
The pace was relaxed, an island of calm amid lives full of service to others, fueled by a casual cup of coffee and a plate of homemade cookies.
Once everything returns to normal and the community center reopens, Stamping With Dee is held on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30 until about 8:30 p.m. Even the meeting time is relaxed and somewhat fluid.