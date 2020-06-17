RIMERSBURG – Last year’s closure of the iBake Foods cookie factory in Rimersburg is causing new problems this year for neighboring Union High School and others in the vicinity.
At their meeting last week, Union School Board members questioned what, if anything, could be done to address the problems now presented by the apparently abandoned Baker Street factory.
“We’ve had comments about the critters,” school board president Brenda Brinker said, pointing to a photograph taken by a neighbor of the cookie plant, showing a bear with what appears to be a cookie package in its mouth.
Officials said that not only has the large property not been mowed this year, creating essentially a farm field of waste-high growth, but the owners of the property apparently left waste in dumpsters and other unsightly junk strewn about the lot.
“There’s lots of rats now because of that,” Brinker said, adding that the overgrown field is home to snakes and other creatures now.
That field, officials said, abuts the high school’s property, and is adjacent to a number of homes as well as the Baker Street Church of God.
Brinker said that one problem is that the cookie plant, like the high school, is located in Madison Township, and not Rimersburg Borough. While the borough has ordinances related to property upkeep, and police to enforce the ordinances, the township has neither.
She also said that residents in the neighborhood have made attempts to call the company, the real estate company which is listing the property for sale, and other state agencies, but with little luck.
Union’s grounds and maintenance supervisor Mark Brown said he spoke with someone at the plant recently, who said there were no plans to mow the grass. He said he also heard that the cookie plant owners have essentially walked away from the property, allegedly owing a lot of money.
Brinker said that the district could reach out to Madison Township officials to see if anything could be done to help address the matter.
In other business at last week’s school year-end board meeting, officials summed up the work that has been going on since schools closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elementary principal Tom Minick said that Union offered planned instruction to students from April 27 to June 3, and that during that time, he saw a big increase in the amount of communication between the schools and students’ families.
“I’m hoping we can build momentum with this,” he said of the greater level of parent involvement.
During the closure and continuing this month, Minick said teachers and staff were busy moving everything out of Rimersburg Elementary School, which will not reopen, and moving rooms at Sligo Elementary School, which will accommodate kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall. Sixth grade class rooms on the first floor of Union High School are also in the process of being set up.
Minick said fifth- and sixth-graders from 2019-2020 will have a chance to say goodbye to Rimersburg Elementary School on Aug. 17 to give the kids a chance to put their handprints on the walls like the classes before them.
Fifth grade graduation is also being planned for Aug. 20, with sixth grade graduation on Aug. 21.
At the high school, principal Kris Glosser said she was very happy that Union was able to give its graduating seniors a proper commencement program at the school.
“Everyone has been trying to come together and make this virtual learning experience successful for us,” she said of classroom efforts to conclude the year.
Glosser noted that student scheduling for the high school was almost done, which is the earliest ever due to the extra time provided by the closures. She also said staff took part in a Google Classroom training so that if they have to offer online instruction again, they will all be more uniform in how they set it up.
“We really need to commend our teaching staff,” Brinker said of the work done after the schools were closed and online instruction began. She noted that many districts in the area were not able to offer what Union did during the closure. Brinker also commended Brown and his staff for their work on moving everything from Rimersburg Elementary and getting the schools ready for the new school year.
Superintendent John Kimmel said the next step for Union was to develop a series of health and safety plans for the start of the new year. One plan, related to school sports, was fast-tracked and approved last week so that Union could begin the new sports season on July 1.
Other Business
• The school board formally adopted the 2020-2021 operating budget in the amount of $12,401,149. The budget holds property tax levels at 50.508 mills, and utilizes $896,290 from the district’s fund balance.
• The board approved five-year bus contracts with Mortimer Busing LLC, Bobbert Busing Inc., Nancy Steele, Rick Myers Busing and Rossey Busing. The contractors will be paid a daily rate based on the state formula with a 3-cent alteration each day. A five-year contract for van services was also approved with Weaver Transportation.
• The following educational aides were approved: Darla Lipps, Bonnie Painter, Daphne Vogle, Deanna McGarrity, Linda Lewis, Alicia Hetrick, Cindy Carr, Penny Vereb, Melissa Deitz, Mary Ann Morgan, Heather Marsh, Angie Hawk, Fran Culbertson and Erika Tennant.
• Jeffrey Vensel was hired as Maintenance Technician effective July 1.
• Steve Wiencek was approved as a substitute business manger from July through September at no cost to the district.
• Bryan Eaton was named substitute transportation director at a stipend of $3,000.
• Board member John Crease was appointed at the district’s representative to the Clarion County Career Center.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Dan Reed, assistant varsity football coach, $2,160; Bill Wiant, head junior high football coach, $1,450; Dan Black, assistant junior high football coach, $1,140; and Eric Mortimer, head varsity boys basketball coach, $3,010.
• The board approved cooperative agreements with A-C Valley for the golf and cross country programs.