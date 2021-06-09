TIONESTA – Not all learning in college takes place within the four walls of a classroom. For the 16 students enrolled in Susan Prezzano’s anthropology field school at Clarion University during the early summer session, most of their learning occurred on a rise above the Allegheny River just outside Tionesta.
“We’re excavating the site (Indian Valley in the Allegheny National Forest) to see if we can find proof that Native Americans were at this specific location,” said course spokesperson Julia Fisher, a senior anthropology major from Freeport. “We’ve found a lot of flakes (chipped rocks) and pottery and (remnants of) a campfire. We found a cache of tools and we found a projectile point, which is pretty cool.”
Prezzano, Ph.D., whose students excavated the Indian Valley site for most of May, has conducted field schools in the Allegheny National Forest since 1997, two years after her arrival at Clarion University.
“I’ve had a really great partnership with them (Allegheny National Forest administration and staff), where we help provide them with information and they allow us technical support and grants for equipment,” she said. “We’re providing the Allegheny National Forest with information about how to protect the resources here. In order to protect them, they need to know what’s here. We’re giving them some guidance.”
A lesson Prezzano hoped her students took from the field experience was an appreciation of the past and the persistence of place.
“‘Persistence of place’ is how a particular area is used over and over again by different people and has meaning. The memory of the place is passed down from one generation to the next,” she said. “I want them to think about that. I want them to think about how the past still influences their lives. It’s not just looking to the future. If you really want to understand what it means to be human, you need to know where humans have been. We should honor all the people who lived at this location, especially Native Americans.”
Before excavation started, students laid out the site, dividing it into grids. Working mainly in groups of three, they dug into small sections of their assigned grids; mapping, sifting excavated dirt through screens, and documenting what was found as they went.
Dawn Badtorff, a senior from DuBois who double majored in Earth and space secondary education and geology, said, “We’ve been going down 10 centimeters at a time (to a maximum depth of 100 centimeters — just over three feet) in our unit and carefully looking to see if see there’s anything in our screen (after sifting) and making sure if it’s flakes or pottery or ceramics, etcetera.”
Not only did the students learn about the past, but they were helping protect cultural resources while acquiring skills needed to pursue employment in applied archeology.
“There are actually a lot of jobs in what’s known as ‘Cultural Resource Management.’ After taking this field school, students are eligible to get work either with the federal government or private companies,” Prezzano said.
“I’d say roughly 50 percent of the students who have taken field schools (with her) either go into cultural resource management or go to graduate school. Some make side careers, going into museum work, working with parks, doing outreach.”
The possibility of using the field school as a stepping stone to a future career was not lost on Shippenville’s Cynthia Baughman, a junior anthropology major. “I took this course to get more field experience in archeology so I’d have more job opportunities when I graduate. The field school has taught me how to get (an excavation) started, how to properly label things, store things. It’s given me a general understanding of the basics of archeology and how to work with other archeologists.”
Added Batdorff, “I learned how to run a unit and, more so, look at soil stratification. That’s the geology aspect I would be doing, looking at the different layers of soil. I can take that with me in the future.”
When Prezzano and her students were done they backfilled the site with excavated soil, returning it to its state before digging commenced. The site’s closing represented a career coming full circle for Prezzano, who retired on Friday. Her career ended teaching a field school just as it started with teaching a field school in 1985 while a graduate student at Binghamton University (NY).
“I really appreciate Clarion University allowing a course like this to continue the entire time I’ve been here. I’m glad they realized how impactful it is for the students,” Prezzano said.
“If I was teaching at Harvard, I would be doing exactly this sort of thing. It (field schools) generates research, it generates technical skills for the students and a knowledge of the past, it contributes to the public understanding about a particular area.”