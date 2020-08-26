KITTANNING – Scaffolding was set to go up this week on the Armstrong County Courthouse as a multi-million dollar restoration project begins at the county’s historic headquarters.
Much of the work will be focused on repairs to the structure’s crowning cupola. The wood-framed dome houses a working bell and clock atop the Kittanning facility that has served as a central government building since 1858.
At their public meeting last Thursday, county officials said the work performed by Miller-Thomas-Gyekis Inc. of Pittsburgh will not affect regular public access to the courthouse. Pedestrians are asked to observe work site signage, but conditions in the courthouse will remain safe for visitors and employees. Courthouse practices aimed at mitigating the transmission of the COVID-19 virus will remain in place.
“We’re fortunate this project can help preserve our iconic cupola without hampering community access to the courthouse,” Commissioner Chairman Donald Myers said. “This project is likely to take up to a year to complete, and we are committed to making sure county services are available and safe for the public.”
The project to restore the aging and damaged cupola is funded, in part, by a $100,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Work will include removal of rotting wood and deteriorating materials, and repairs and replacement to replicate the original decorative elements, columns and cornice work.
“Up close, the damage is impossible to ignore, and I’m glad we caught this in time to save the cupola,” Commissioner Jason Renshaw said. “After this project, from any angle or distance, the courthouse dome will be as striking as it ever was.”
The project will also include inspection, sealing and weather protection. It has been nearly three decades since the cupola received its last facelift, which was limited to cleaning and painting. County planners and officials are hopeful the cupola will receive consistent attention in the future.
“Maintenance is going to be critical going forward,” Commissioner Pat Fabian said. “County officials need to make upkeep an annual focus so we can preserve this grand piece of our past for future generations.”
Work To Begin
Soon On Sugarcreek Water Project
Also at their meeting last week, the commissioners awarded a $792,315 contract to Mortimers Excavating for the Sugarcreek Township Route 268 waterline extension project.
The work, which will bring water to 33 households from the community park to the Sugarcreek Fire Hall, is being funded with a $1 million Community Development Block Grant.
Officials said work on the water line will likely start in September, and that crews will hopefully be able to continue work through the winter months.
Other Business
• The commissioners noted that recycling trailers will be coming back to various boroughs and townships soon. They said that many of the trailers were not road-worthy, and that as they are repaired and pass inspection, they would be replaced in the communities. For now, recyclables can be brought to the county’s recycling center at the Armsdale Complex off Route 85.
• Bids were opened at last week’s meeting for the last part of the county’s fiberoptic communications replacement project. Two bids were received for the work, each with multiple options and variables that needed to be tabulated.