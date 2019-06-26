NEW BETHLEHEM – Following rain for several days, mild temperatures and bright, sunny skies greeted the hundreds of people who turned out on Friday, June 21 for New Bethlehem’s 12th annual Customer Appreciation Day.
Hosted each June by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event serves as a way to spotlight downtown businesses and to give them a chance to thank their customers for their continued support.
“Customer Appreciation Day is not necessarily about making a sale, but giving businesses the opportunity to show a presence in the community and leave an impression with potential customers,” said Laura Neiswonger of RMS Furniture, who has organized Customer Appreciation Day since its inception in 2007.
“I think it’s a great event to bring people into town,” said Valley Bike Shop owner Rhett Atwood, who was participating in his first Customer Appreciation Day as a new business in New Bethlehem. He said that the event was a great opportunity for the community to come in see what the businesses have to offer. “It’s bringing in foot traffic...and giving people who might not know we’re here the opportunity to see what we do.”
“This is such a wonderful way to highlight the community, its businesses and the people,” Tina Gibbs of state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s office added.
Neiswonger said she felt that last Friday’s picture-perfect weather — after several days of heavy rain — played a “huge factor” in once again attracting hundreds of people to New Bethlehem’s business district for a day of sidewalk sales and other promotions throughout town.
“I think everything went really well,” she said, noting that the streets of New Bethlehem were bustling with a steady stream of people all day. “After so much rain, I think everyone was happy to be able to be out and about.”
As in years’ past, Customer Appreciation Day was highlighted with a prize giveaway, which this year included 43 different prizes. As part of the event, the chamber provides passports that participants take around to the 50-plus downtown businesses and vendors. Those who collect all the stamps and turn their passports in by the 3 p.m. deadline earn chances at several Chinese auction items donated by local businesses as well as four grand prizes. This year’s grand prizes included two adult prizes — a weekend trip for four to Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky, Ohio, and a staycation package at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge that included a bottle of wine and dinner at Zack’s Restaurant — and two children’s prizes — a roller skating party package at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and tickets to Kennywood.
The winner of the Great Wolf Lodge trip was Brick Divins, while Angie Pyne won the staycation prize. Heaven Kerns won the skating party, and the amusement park package went to Eliot Rominski. All prizes, including those from the Chinese auction, were drawn Monday morning and the winners were notified by phone.
According to Neiswonger, a total of 235 passports were completed this year, including 141 passports from adults and 94 from children.
“I met so many people,” Redbank Valley Community Center volunteer Carol Kondrat said of her first time greeting people at the community center during Customer Appreciation. “Everyone is so polite. This is the most giving and positive community I’ve ever been in.”
While much of event remained the same as in the past, Neiswonger said one change this year involved moving vendors from the municipal parking lot to spots along the nearby Redbank Valley Trail.
“I think that worked out very well,” Neiswonger said, noting that the new location of the vendors cut down some parking confusion. “It looked like everyone had a good time.”
Looking ahead, Neiswonger said she hopes to see Customer Appreciation Day continue to evolve and grow in the future.
“It seems to grow every year, and I think that’s a good thing,” she said of the event. “Hopefully it continues and people keep enjoying it.”