NEW BETHLEHEM – New this year to the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival will be the Cute as a Peanut Contest for children up to age five.
Each child entered in the contest will have their photo placed on a container at the Sept. 17-19 festival. Every cent placed in the container throughout the weekend equals one vote. The contestant in each age group with the most votes by Sunday at 2 p.m. will be the winner.
Age groups include ages birth to 1, ages 1-2, ages 2-3, ages 3-4 and ages 4-5.
The winner of each age group will receive a free photography session with one of the contest sponsors: Adam Myers Photography, Tiffany Sturgeon, Bailey Brothers, Kara Gunter and Darian Gruver. The winner will also receive the money in their container.
Registration forms can be found on the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website, or they will be available at the chamber’s tent at the festival on Sept. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Parents are responsible for providing a photo of their child for the containers.
For more information, call the chamber office at (814) 275-3929.