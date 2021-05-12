NEW BETHLEHEM – Even with some donations still coming in via mail, organizers of last week’s Redbank Valley Day of Giving said that the annual event far surpassed its goal.
Held on Thursday, May 6, the Day of Giving was a concerted effort by 11 non-profit groups in the Redbank Valley area to raise much needed funding.
And, according to Sandy Mateer who oversees the event, donations to the groups totaled nearly $36,000 this year, well above the goal of $25,000.
“Most charities report receiving a little more than last year,” Mateer said on Monday. “Each group was grateful for the community’s support. This was the fifth year for the Redbank Valley Day of Giving and probably the most successful year overall.”
Participating organizations included: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), Just Us for the Animals, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association, Southern Clarion Police Association and Tri-County Health & Fitness.
The New Bethlehem Fire Company raised enough last week to purchase two new thermal imaging cameras that it needed for its volunteers.
Officials at the Redbank Valley Public Library said that while the library raised more than last year, donations were not back up to where they had been before the pandemic. Officials there noted that donations can still be made, and that if everyone in the library’s service area gave just $10, the library’s budget would be mostly paid.
Mateer said that Redbank Renaissance received enough to pay for mulch and some flowers for the community gardens, in addition to some other program costs.
Two thirds of the contributors for the Redbank Valley Trails Association were its past and present board members, RVTA members and local people who use the trail, while a third of the contributors were from out of the area, including the Pittsburgh area and as far away as State College.
Cindy Morgan, president of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, said funds raised last week would be used in relation to the group’s planned ownership of the former Northwest Bank Building in New Bethlehem. The bank is donating the building to the society, with plans to complete the transfer in the coming months. Some of the donations, she said, were earmarked for new chairs for events in the bank building, and to pay for the property insurance.
Looking ahead, Mateer said that Day of Giving organizers are hoping to find a match sponsor or group of sponsors to donate between $20,000 and $30,000 for next year’s Day of Giving, which is tentatively set for Thursday, May 5, 2022. The donations to each organization would be matched on a percentage basis to the total donations, essentially matching the community’s support for each charity. Limits would be placed on the amount of a donation by any one donor to be matched for each organization, and no organization could donate to itself. As an alternative, individual match sponsors for each organization are welcomed.
Mateer also said that the pandemic once again scuttles plans by the participating organizations to host an event tied into the Day of Giving. She said that ideas are in the works for next year to possibly include an event to “thank all of the faithful and dedicated volunteers who work so hard to support the missions of the charities.”
“The event would be designed to thank and encourage the support of the community by presenting more information about what each charity does in the community,” she said. “Donations to these charities go directly to their missions with little or no administrative fees other than paper, postage and credit service fees for payments made online. Volunteers are essential to the missions, but the community’s support through their monetary donations makes it possible for the volunteers to do their wonderful and beneficial work. These charities and their supporters demonstrate the joy of giving and make New Bethlehem and the Redbank Valley a great place to live and work.
“Donations are accepted and welcomed by each organization throughout the year. It’s never too late to give.”