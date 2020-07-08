DAYTON – The latest casualty of the summer of coronavirus is the Great Dayton Fair, which organizers announced last week will be canceled.
In a letter posted July 1 on the fair’s Facebook page, it was announced that the fair’s Board of Managers has canceled the August 2020 fair, noting that “many factors were considered in making this decision, including the CDC guidelines, the rules of the PA Governor and Health Department, the state of the local economy” and more.
“The health and safety of our workers, vendors, department superintendents and fairgoers is of utmost importance in these trying times, as is maintaining the integrity of our financial situation,” fair officials posted. “We very much regret having to make this announcement, but much is at stake if we proceed for 2020 as planned.”
Fair organizers urged supporters to contact state representatives to let them know how important fairs are to the community, and to tell them that funding for fairs is of paramount importance to their continued operations.
The fair’s post does offer a silver lining, as it notes that the Armstrong County livestock show and sale will proceed, along with food vendors.
“This will be a Monday through Thursday” event, the post states, noting that there will be no admission to enter the fairgrounds to get food.
The fair also notes the possibility of holding a demolition derby in the fall, and that the concert featuring Christian rock band “Building 429” has been moved to July 24 to become part of the Harvest Community Church’s Jamboree event.