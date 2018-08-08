Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, with fog developing late. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.