DAYTON – Music, motor sports, a rodeo and more are planned as the Dayton Fair gets ready to begin its weeklong run Aug. 11 in Armstrong County.
This year’s fair runs from Sunday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 18, with a pre-fair antique tractor pull on Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon.
Fair Week gets underway on Aug. 11 with a horse and pony pulling contest at the grandstand at 1 p.m. The evening will feature the community church service at the grandstand at 7 p.m., followed by the crowning of the 2019 Dayton Fair Queen at 8 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 12, the fair officially opens at 1 p.m, with carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. The day’s schedule also includes the Light Horse Game Show at the horse arena at 5 p.m., and the judging of on-foot carcass swine and goats at 6:30 p.m.
Monday night’s featured attraction is a performance by the Christian band, We Are Messengers, at the grandstand. Track seating will be available for an additional $5 per person.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the day will begin at 8 a.m. with swine showmanship and judging of market swine, followed by breeding swine. At 9 a.m., draft horses and halfinger judging will take place in the horse arena, followed by riding classes. At 5:30 p.m., draft horse and halfinger cart horses will be judged.
Fairgoers will go back in time Tuesday night as the featured entertainment includes two tribute bands — Ole 97, a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and Bon Journey, a tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
Wednesday’s lineup at the fair features market sheep showmanship at 8 a.m., with draft and halfinger horse youth classes at 9 a.m. Goat showmanship will begin at 10 a.m.
Harness racing will be held at the grandstand at noon on Wednesday. The day’s schedule also includes draft and halfinger horse obstacle classes at 1 p.m., beef showmanship at 3 p.m., the Community Pet Show at 4:30 p.m., the mini horse fun show at 5 p.m. and the shepherd’s lead line contest at 6:30 p.m.
At the grandstand, Wednesday night’s attraction is the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League along with Dayton Fair Truck and Tractor Pulling Classes, at 7 p.m., presented by Power Pulling Productions.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, the day’s events start at 9 a.m. with light horse performance classes and dairy cattle judging. Harness racing will begin at noon at the grandstand.
In the evening on Thursday, the Junior Livestock Auction will be held at 6:30 p.m., as well as Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. The event will feature motorcycles, four-wheelers and side-by-sides.
Friday, Aug. 16’s lineup at the fair includes the light horse youth show at 9 a.m., followed by the premier showman contest at 10 a.m. The 4-H and vocation AG contest will be held at 1 p.m., while the animal dress up contest will begin at 2 p.m. The horse costume class will be held at 5 p.m., along with the freestyle horse performance to music program.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Kids’ Power Wheels Derby will get underway at the grandstand, followed by the main event, the Demolition Derby, at 7:30 p.m.
Fair Week comes to an end on Saturday, Aug. 18, beginning with the equine fun show at 9 a.m. and the Ag Olympics at the same time in the Livestock Show Compex.
At 2 p.m., a woodcarving auction will be held, followed by a hog calling contest at 4 p.m.
The evening wraps up with the Rafter Z Rodeo at the grandstand at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
Admission to the fair is $10 per person. For more, visit www.daytonfair.org.