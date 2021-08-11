DAYTON – The Dayton Fair returns to Armstrong County this weekend, with several pre-fair events on Saturday, and the official opening day on Sunday.
This year’s fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dayton Fairgrounds with a $10 daily admission.
The fairgrounds will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Grandstand seating for evening shows will open at 5 p.m. each day, while carnival rides will operate no later than 5 p.m. to closing on Monday, 3 p.m. to closing Tuesday through Thursday, and noon until closing on Friday and Saturday.
In addition to this year’s schedule of grandstand shows, the fair will feature daily performances by the Ninja Experience and Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live.
The full schedule of events includes:
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
• Noon to 7 p.m. — Receiving Main Exhibit Building Entries (non-livestock). Departments 10 through 22 will be received for exhibit.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
• 9 a.m. — Judging Main Exhibit Building Entries. Judging Departments 10 through 22. Main Exhibit Building open to superintendents, judges and authorized fair personnel.
• Noon — Antique Tractor Pull & Factory Field Stock.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Receiving All Livestock Entries. All species will be weighed when unloaded, except steers.
• 1 p.m. — Horse and Pony Pulling Contest, Grandstand.
• 2 p.m. — All 4-H/FFA animals, open class livestock, dairy and horses must be on grounds.
• 2 p.m. (approximately) — Steer weigh-in, following all other weigh-ins.
• 6 p.m. — Century Farm Recognition Program, Grandstand.
• 7 p.m. — Community Church Service, Grandstand.
• 8 p.m. — Crowning of the 2021 Dayton Fair Queen.
MONDAY, AUG. 16
• 8 a.m. — Judging of Light Horses & Pony Halter, Showmanship, Horse Arena.
• 9 a.m. — Ultrasound Beef, followed by Sheep.
• 1 p.m. — Ultrasound Swine, followed by Goats.
• 1 p.m. — Fair Officially Opens.
• 5 p.m. — Amusement Rides Open.
• 5 p.m. — Judging Light Horse Game Show, Horse Arena.
• 5 p.m. — Judging On Foot Carcass, Livestock & Swine arenas.
• 7 p.m. — Sanctus Real Christian Concert, Grandstand. $5 extra to stand on track.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
• 8 a.m. — Judging Swine Showmanship, Livestock Show Complex. Judging Market Swine 4-H/FFA & Open Show, Livestock Show complex. Breeding swine will follow market classes.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Draft Horse & Halflinger Halter, Horse Arena. Open Draft Horse & Halfinger Riding classes to follow.
• 5:30 p.m. — Judging Draft Horse & Halflinger Cart, Horse Arena.
• 7 p.m. — Chris Higbee in Concert, Grandstand.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
• 8 a.m. — Judging Market Sheep Showmanship, Livestock Show Complex. Judging Market Sheep & Breeding Sheep to follow.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Draft & Halflinger Youth classes except hitch classes, Horse Arena.
• 10 a.m. (approximately) — Judging Goat Showmanship 4-H/FFA & Open Show, Dairy Arena. Market Goat Classes and Dairy Breeding Goat Classes to follow.
• Noon — Harness Racing, Grandstand.
• 1 p.m. — Open Draft & Halflinger Obstacle classes, Horse Arena.
• 3 p.m. — Judging Beef Showmanship, 4-H/FFA, Livestock Show Complex. 4-H/FFA & Open Market Steer and Beef Breeding classes to follow.
• 4:30 p.m. — Community Pet Show, Free Stage.
• 5 p.m. — Judging Draft Horse & Halflinger Multiple Hitches, Horse Arena.
• 6:30 p.m. — Mini Horse Fun Show, Horse Arena.
• 6:30 p.m. — Judging Shepherd’s Lead Line Contest, Livestock Show Complex.
• 7 p.m. — Power Pulling Productions Presents: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, along with Dayton Fair Open Classes, Grandstand.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• Military/Veterans Appreciation Day.
• Golden Agers Day/Grange Day. Ages 62 and older, active military and veterans get free admission to grounds only. Must purchase $10 stamp to enter evening grandstand activities, to ride or for any other activity that requires admission.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Light Horses, Performance, Horse Arena.
• 9 a.m. — Judging Dairy Cattle, 4-H/FFA & Open Show, Dairy Arena.
• Noon — Harness Racing, Grandstand.
• 6:30 p.m. — Junior Livestock Auction, Livestock Show Complex.
• 7 p.m. — Off-Road Vehicle Drag Racing, Grandstand.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
• 9 a.m. — Judging Light Horse Youth Show, Horse Arena.
• 10 a.m. — Premier Showman Contest, Livestock Show Complex.
• 1 to 3 p.m. — 4-H and Vocational AG Contest, Livestock Show Complex.
• 2 p.m. — Animal Dress Up Contest, Dairy Show Arena.
• 5 p.m. — Horse Costume Class, Horse arena.
• 6 p.m. — Freestyle Performance To Music, Horse Arena.
• 6 p.m. — Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, In Front Of Grandstand.
• 7:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• 9 a.m. — Equine Fun Show, Horse Arena.
• 9 a.m. — AG Olympics (formerly Family Day Events), Livestock Show Complex.
• 9 a.m. — Sketching Contest. Report to fair office for materials.
• 2 p.m. — Woodcarving Auction.
• 4 p.m. — Hog Calling Contest, Free Stage.
• 7 p.m. — Rafter Z Rodeo, Grandstand.
• Fireworks by Starfire to follow rodeo.
• Midnight Release of Livestock, Dairy & Horse Exhibits.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• 8 a.m. to noon — Release 4-H/FFA Livestock and Main Exhibit Building Entries.
For more information on the fair, visit www.daytonfair.org, call (814) 257-8332 or email daytonfairpa@windstream.net.