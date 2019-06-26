KITTANNING – A 77-year-old Dayton man was pronounced dead last week following a lawn tractor accident at his home.
Duaine C. McGaughey was reportedly discovered under his lawn tractor in his driveway in the late afternoon hours of Friday, June 21.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers, a passerby noticed that the tractor was overturned and then saw McGaughey underneath it. McGaughey was mowing his grass when the lawn tractor overturned on a hillside by the his driveway.
McGaughey was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Timothy Graham. There will be no autopsy. The cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force traumas, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Dayton District VFD, Dayton QRS, Kittanning state police and Citizens Ambulance Service assisted the coroner’s office at the scene.