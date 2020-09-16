KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are investigating the death of a Kittanning man after his body was discovered in the Allegheny River last weekend.
On Sunday, Sept. 13 at approximately 3 p.m., police said the body of Clifton H. McHenry, 67, was found in the Allegheny River approximately 200 yards north of the Allegheny Mariner restaurant.
McHenry was a former resident of New Kensington, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.
The investigation into McHenry’s death is ongoing and being conducted in collaboration between the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office and the Kittanning Borough Police Department.
Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Myers at (724) 548-3281 or bkmyers@co.armstrong.pa.us, Kittanning Police Officer Bartosiewicz at (724) 543-1538 or Armstrong County 911.