HARRISBURG – While the statewide spread of coronavirus has somewhat slowed in the past few days, local deaths attributed to COVID-19 continue to mount.
Over the past week, Clarion County reported nine additional deaths from the virus, raising the county’s overall total from 53 to 62. The number of COVID cases in the county rose from 2,253 to 2,353 in the same timespan.
In Armstrong County, the death toll grew from 84 to 90 in the last seven days, as cases there increased from 4,052 to 4,331.
Butler County is approaching 300 deaths from COVID-19, as the numbers there rose from 256 to 290 in the past week, and the caseload went from 11,056 to 11,854.
Also in the area, Jefferson County’s virus-related deaths increased from 55 to 63 in the past week, as cases rose from 2,171 to 2,312. In Venango County, the number of deaths attributed to the pandemic increased from 57 to 64, as total cases rose from 2,780 to 2,933. And in Forest County, the number of cases jumped from 430 to 730 in the past week, with deaths increasing from eight to nine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
Across the state, there are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent.
As of Monday, there were 77 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania for a total of 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199 at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 21,569 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.