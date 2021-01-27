NEW BETHLEHEM – For Don Shilling, his decade-long relationship with the Redbank Valley Historical Society started with an April 2010 article in The Leader-Vindicator.
Shilling, a retired teacher from the Armstrong School District, said that the article, “Local history to be topic of new group,” caught the eyes of he and his wife, Brenda, who decided to join the fledgling group at its inception.
“We joined the group because we are interested in local history and as something we could do together in retirement,” Shilling said while talking about the release of the historical society’s new book, “Voices from the Redbank Valley,” which went on sale just before Christmas. “We both taught school and traveled to work together, so working together on a retirement activity seemed like a good idea. We also found it a way to meet new people and make new friends.”
The 440-page hardcover book is packed full of local history articles researched and written by the society’s loyal volunteers, many retired seniors in the Redbank Valley community.
The group’s current vice president, Peggy Bish, said she also began her affiliation with the historical society during its first year.
“When my husband, Tim, and I began to attend the society meetings in 2010, I became reacquainted with some classmates and former teachers from high school and made many new friends,” Bish said. “My husband knew many of the people already being a sole proprietor of a barber shop on Wood Street in New Bethlehem from 1968-1978. Almost from day one, our thoughts were focused on a book to add to the history that had already been written about the Redbank Valley area and to encourage people to look back at the rich heritage and the sacrifices people made to bring us to where we are today.”
Leroy and Judy Tabler of New Bethlehem have also been with the group since its infancy, contributing many articles to the newly released book.
“History has been an important aspect of my life since I was in middle school here in the Redbank Valley,” Leroy Tabler said. “This interest was enhanced through the influence of a couple of local history teachers — Bob Conrad and Frank Palaggo quickly come to mind. Then, when I was in the eighth grade, I started to work as a ‘printer’s devil’ (an apprentice printer) at The Leader-Vindicator. There I came under the influence of the late Tom T. Andrews Jr., long-time owner and publisher of the newspaper. Tom, like me, was a life-time resident of the New Bethlehem area, and he had a very strong interest in local history. He would, from time to time, reflect on people or happenings in the general area during his lifetime or before. His columns on those items of yesteryear whetted my appetite for local history.”
The society members said that when the group formed in 2010, one of the goals was to publish a new “big book” of local history. At the time, they didn’t know the effort would take a decade to bring to fruition.
“My involvement with the Redbank Valley Historical Society originated at the prodding of my better half,” Judy Tabler said. “This happened in 2010, when I asked the question at the meeting — ‘How long is the anticipated time frame needed to produce a history book of the Redbank Valley area? One year or two years?’ Quite obviously I was clueless as to research, writing, rewriting, proofreading and more proofreading.”
These four local history buffs, along with a team of many other writers, brought to the group their unique skills that were gained during lifetimes of work in diverse fields.
Retired from nursing more than 20 years ago, Judy Tabler said her involvement in the project focused on New Bethlehem businesses of the mid-20th Century era.
“My father had owned and operated a used car business at a time when many people repaired their own vehicles, and he also sold parts and replaced vehicle windows,” she said. “My mother had a second-hand furniture business for a number of years, and this is part of what ignited my interest in history and antiques.
“My favorite part of this adventure was learning how much research was required to develop a finished product,” Judy Tabler continued. “Reading each word, correcting grammar, punctuation and accuracy appealed to me.”
Her husband, Leroy, said that after his years of work between the The Leader-Vindicator and Clarion County Career Center, he became more involved in a number of local groups.
“Someone has said that volunteering is the rent we pay for being on this earth,” Leroy Tabler said. “There are many organizations or causes that could use — often cry out for — others to help them sustain their membership and reach their identified goals. The opportunities are endless, and represent a meaningful way of giving back to the community. No one can do everything, and certainly the physical limitations that frequently come with advancing age can take a toll on participation. But there are avenues for helping. Certainly many of us don’t have the physical prowess to be a volunteer fireman or ambulance attendant, but there are ways — financial and otherwise — to be a contributor somewhere, or several somewheres, in the community.”
Shilling said he has greatly enjoyed the work to help preserve the area’s history.
“It took many hundreds of hours, but I cherished every minute of it,” he said. “Most of the winter months the past 10 years were spent working on these book projects. Each article I researched presented new and interesting facts that I didn’t realize existed. I learned so much doing each article. I also learned a lot from the articles written by other members of the society.”
Bish, a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, said the project not only taught her more about local history, but researching and computer skills as well.
“I know the old adage, ‘You are never too old to learn,’ is very true,” Bish said. “Sometimes the research was intense, time-consuming and frustrating, but this determined lady was indeed going to give it a whirl. I truly enjoyed the interviews I did with people, and I learned so much. I researched and wrote 11 of the chapters for this new book, and the most important thing I learned in my research and writing was the fortitude and resilience of the people of this area when faced with adversity. When bridges and homes were swept away, when fires destroyed businesses and livelihoods, when factories closed and people lost their jobs, the spirit of the people was never broken.”
All those involved said that it’s not only important to stay involved and to give back to the community, but to share your own experiences with younger generations.
“The current members of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, genuinely enjoy local history and are willing to share their stories, artifacts and writings, not only with other members, but the community as well,” Shilling said. “It has been said that if we don’t preserve the history of the area and share it with others, it will be lost to the ages. Today’s youngsters need to be encouraged to become interested in both their family history and their local history. Choices our ancestors have made and choices we make will influence many generations.”
“I think it is very important for all able-bodied retired people to be involved in community activities that not only keep them alert but also contribute to the lives of others — whether church, social or service activities such as the food pantry, where I volunteered for several years, or the Thrift Shop where I have volunteered for over 16 years,” Judy Tabler said, noting the many hobbies and activities that keep her busy. “Dusting? Leave that for another day!”
“I once read that ‘Wise people say that memories are keys, not to the past. They open the future.’” Bish said. “Get involved. Pass the rich heritage along to your children and your grandchildren. It really is worth the effort.”
“Voices from the Redbank Valley” is available for $65 at The Leader-Vindicator office at 435 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, or by contacting historical society president Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225.